Austin Mahone & Camila Cabello: The Shocking Reason They Broke Up

Ever since Camila announced her sad split from Austin on Nov. 23, Mahomies have been desperate to know what went wrong with the adorable couple. Now HollywoodLife.com can EXCLUSIVELY reveal the truth behind Austin and Camila’s breakup!

Austin Mahone, 18, and Fifth Harmony’s Camila Cabello, 17, had been going through some hard times before their split and Camila going public with their relationship only made it worse, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Here’s why.

We were shocked when Camila and Austin split less than one month after she confirmed that they were dating on Watch What Happens Live on Nov. 3. But apparently this move contributed to the breakup!

“There was some trouble in the relationship brewing and as a last-ditch effort, Camilla made it official. That was one of the biggest stumbling blocks: She wanted to tell people and he wanted to keep it low key,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “When she revealed that they were dating, he accused her of using it to sell albums and she was hurt by that and they both decided to break up.”

Of course, their split could have been even more awkward considering Camila’s singing group, Fifth Harmony, had been on the road with Austin, but luckily the ex-couple dodged that bullet.

“Now that they aren’t touring together, it made it easier to make the split,” our source reveals. “They aren’t bitter with each other and something might happen with them in the future but right now, they both are enjoying the clean break. They both decided that it was a long time coming.”

Just as Camila first revealed the news that she and Austin were dating, she was also the one to drop the bomb that they had called it quits.

“We’re actually not together anymore,” Camila said during a Nov. 24 interview with Kiss 96.1.

She seems to be recovering just fine though because she added, “Hey, things happen… I need some mistletoe action.” Perfect timing for the holidays?

What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Do you want Austin and Camila to get back together or should they date other people? Let us know!

— Tierney McAfee, Reporting by Russ Weakland

