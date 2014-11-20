Cut Video recorded three first-time marijuana users getting high and then playing a series of board games, but the hilarious twist is that all three women are grandmothers! Check out the funny video right here!

When you think of your grandmother playing a game of cards with her friends, you never imagine it taking place around a huge bong! This new video was filmed in Washington state, where recreational marijuana use is legal, and the effects that the drug has on a trio of elderly women might just be the best thing ever. Click below to watch!

Grandmas Smoke Weed & Play Cards Against Humanity — Watch

The video begins with the senior citizens smoking out of a large bong. All first-time users, the women have no idea how to use it and their reactions are so funny! After just one minute, one grandmother says, “Yeah, I can feel some tingle in my brain,” and another says, “I feel like I’m smiling.”

The women next attempt to play Jenga, which doesn’t last very long, before smoking out of a vaporizer and moving on to the zany card game Cards Against Humanity.

Grandmothers Use Marijuana For The First Time

If you’ve never played Cards Against Humanity before, it is a multi-player card game known for its satirical questions and mature content, so you can imagine how the conversation between the elderly women might have taken a hilarious turn.

After 40 minutes, one woman said she felt tension released from her shoulder muscles and actually said that she would consider smoking weed again.

Other side effects? Lots of giggles, empty bags of potato chips, and plenty of thoughts that were forgotten mid-sentence.

— Kindra Bailey

