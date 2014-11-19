‘Sons of Anarchy’: Jax Blames Himself For Everything & Gemma Disappears

Courtesy of FX

It’s not surprising that after a bomb went off at the end of last week, Jax was out for blood — and he wasn’t going to stop until he got it. Even if it was his own.

The big secret may already be out to Jax (Charlie Hunnam), but there were so many questions that still went unanswered: how will he handle the news that Gemma (Katey Sagal), his own mother, killed the woman he loved? How will the club handle it when they find out that all of their recent losses and murders, have been for nothing? Well, tonight was the night for answers.

Jax Learns More Of Gemma’s Lies

After the whole “Wendy’s your real mom” speech, Wendy (Drea De Matteo) realizes that lying to him is no longer an option — so she reveals that Gemma had been hiding Juice (Theo Rossi), and that Unser (Dayton Callie) was helping. Great, just what Jax needs: another reason to be pissed at Gemma.

The secrets start unraveling pretty quickly after Unser tells Jax that the suspects of Tara’s murder, who Gemma and Juice identified, don’t quite add up. So next on the I-want-the-truth train is Juice. Meanwhile he’s also working on getting the truth out of someone else — Lin (Kenneth Choi). After he spills on the rat, Juice kills him (of course) — even though he said he wouldn’t.

“I’m a rat, what makes you think I wouldn’t be a liar too.” Juice, you make a good point, but that’s probably not enough for Jax.

Jax & Juice’s Tearful Reunion

And by probably, I mean not at all. Jax confronts Juice in jail and tells him he knows all about Gemma hiding him — then he tells him, through tears, about Abel’s confession. And basically, with his speech, he gave Juice no room for lies:

Nothing makes sense to me, Juice. Is my kid delusional — cutting himself, making up stories? Or is he tormented — trying to wrap his little mind around something horrible? You see, every scenario seems insane to me. My son is twisted up; he just lost his mom. Before I send in a team of shrinks to twist him up more and create deeper wounds, I need the truth. Somehow, I know you’re the one who can give it to me.

No seriously, how can you lie to that?

Juice lets it all out — that Gemma killed Tara, that he killed Eli, and that they put the blame fully on the Chinese. Since it was so brutal, he says, they didn’t want the blame to fall on Nero (Jimmy Smits).

It’s great that Juice told Jax, but clearly that doesn’t let him off. Jax actually yells at him, (“Don’t say you’re sorry!”) before thanking him for revealing the truth and brutally adding, “I’ll make sure it’s quick.”(P.S. Juice, it won’t be.)

‘It’s Too Late For All Of Us’

Right after Jax leaves, Juice calls Gemma to give her a heads up — and she looks like she’s about to throw up. Naturally, she hangs up on him and in true Gemma form, she starts packing her things and with the help of Chucky, gets away (he literally takes a punch for her).

Speaking of punches, Unser refuses to stage a meet up for Jax with Gemma — he instead completely insults Jax in the harshest way, by making jokes about Tara’s fork-to-the-head murder. So, Jax punches him out. With Unser working with Jarry, they decide to put a warrant out for his arrest. Not to worry, Jax has been in one too many car chases and this one is no different. There’s even that awkward jazz music playing in the background.

Anyway, there is still confusion for Unser, who’s always loved Gemma and also “wants the truth.” I’m sensing a theme here. He and Jarry head to see a grinning Juice in jail. When they ask what he knows, he says “the truth.” Well put. With that, he eerily adds, “It’s too late for all of us.”

‘I’m Sorry That The Family I Was Given’s Created So Much Chaos In The Family I’ve Chosen’

Before Gemma completely skips town, she has to say goodbye to Nero, who has stood by her. Unfortunately though, in the middle of their talk, he gets a call from Jax . . . and here we go again with the waterworks.

For the first time, we hear Gemma say outloud that it’s true and with that, Nero tells her to leave. She does, but not before stopping by Abel’s school to say goodbye — and give him John Teller’s ring for when he joins the club (WHO IS LETTING THIS KID JOIN SAMCRO?).

Off she goes, into the night — to Eureka, possibly? You may remember that is also where Tara first realized how important she was in Jax’s life: “I’m your old lady.”

To wrap, Jax finally sits down with the club to reveal what went down — that the Chinese aren’t to blame, and that his mother is. He takes full responsibility and tells the club that it has been his choices that has gotten so many killed and put so many targets on each and every one of their backs. The best Jax line of the season happens, too: “I’m sorry that the family I was given’s created so much chaos in the family I’ve chosen.”

He also gets some advice from Nero, and I’ve got to say this may be the most I’ve cried in this show since Op’s death.

Will Jax Honor Tara?

“Maybe it’s time to honor Tara’s wish,” he tells Jax, which doesn’t seem like a bad idea for Jax at this point — he’s lost his wife, his mother and pretty much ruined SAMCRO (which also may not be a bad thing).

But (there’s always a but), Nero brings up what we’re all thinking: will he kill Gemma?

“That’s the part that hurts the most about all this man,” Jax says, literally sobbing. “After everything she did — all the lies, the death, the wreckage — I still love her. She’s my mom! How could she do this to Tara?”

With that, I’ll ask you what you think should happen. Should Jax hunt down and kill his mother? Let me know.

