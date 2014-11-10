Eminem Disses Lana Del Rey: I’ll Punch Her In The Face Like Ray Rice

Courtesy of Vevo

Eminem released an 18-minute video for ‘Shady Cxvpher’ on Nov. 10. And while the song may be one of the coolest collabs you’ve ever heard, the rapper violently threatened Lana Del Rey during one of his verses. Listen to it here!

Eminem, 42, isn’t afraid to drop celebrity names in his rhymes — most of the time, they’re not in good nature — but he may have taken things a bit too far when he mentioned Lana Del Rey in “Shady Cxvpher,” a new rap cypher, supporting his new greatest hits album, Shady XV.

Eminem Disses Lana Del Rey On ‘Shady Cxvpher’: I’ll Punch Her Like Ray Rice

In the cypher, Eminem raps that he’ll “punch Lana Del Rey in the face twice like Ray Rice,” according to Billboard.

In case you’re unaware, the former Baltimore Ravens running back, was arrested and subsequently indicted for third-degree aggravated assault on March 27, 2014 relating to an incident where he punched his wife, Janay Palmer, in the face on Feb. 15, 2014. The punch was so hard that it knocked her unconscious. TMZ released a video of the encounter, which lead to the Ravens terminating Ray’s contract.

Eminem’s entire verse goes like this:

“But I may fight for gay rights, especially if the dyke is more of a knockout than Janay Rice/ Play nice? Bitch I’ll punch Lana Del Rey right in the face twice, like Ray Rice in broad daylight in the plain sight of the elevator surveillance/ ’Til her head is banging on the railing, then celebrate with the Ravens.”

Eminem’s ‘Shady Cxvpher’ — His Most Iconic Video Ever?

The 18-minute video, which was released on Nov. 10, features no music whatsoever. As we said once before, the video will likely go down in history as one of Eminem’s most iconic creations ever, however, we’re not loving his violent words directed at Lana Del Rey.

What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Are you offended by Eminem’s lyric about Lana Del Rey? Tell us how you feel!

More Eminem News:

JavaScript is required to load the comments.