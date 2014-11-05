Robert Pattinson & FKA Twigs Show PDA Together In Toronto

Rob and FKA twigs are head over heels for each other! The ‘Two Weeks’ singer paid Rob a visit in Toronto, and they couldn’t keep their hands off one another. So cute — check out the pics!

It’s no secret that Robert Pattinson, 28, is “falling in love” with his musician girlfriend FKA twigs, 26, as a source previously revealed to HollywoodLife.com. The couple, who may be moving in together, were spotted out and about in Toronto the week of Nov. 2 looking so happy to be together!

Robert Pattinson & FKA twigs In Toronto: Their PDA Together

While on break from her tour in Europe, FKA twigs jet set off to Toronto to be with Rob, E! Online reported.

The couple looked so happy to be reunited. They walked the streets of Toronto holding hands with big smiles on their faces!

As always, they both looked super stylish. The British hunk sported a groomed mustache — most likely for his role in Idol’s Eye, which he is currently filming in Chicago with Robert DeNiro. FKA twigs had her usual edgy look going on, complete with a braided top knot and leather jacket. Love. Her.

Are they seriously the coolest couple or what?!

Robert Pattinson & FKA twigs: Romance More Serious Than With Kristen Stewart

Rob has definitely moved on from his horrible breakup with Kristen Stewart, 24. He is reportedly in it for the long haul with FKA twigs, and he wants her to meet his family over the holidays!

“Rob is crazy about Tahliah. At first, he just had a big crush on her, but now he’s for sure falling in love with her,”an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Rob said he could see himself spending the rest of his life with her. He has never ever said that about anyone, not even Kristen. He has found his forever soulmate.”

Wow! Rob is falling for FKA twigs fast, and it seems he may have found “the one!” Not to get ahead of ourselves or anything, but their babies would be gorgeous, right?!

