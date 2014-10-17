FKA Twigs: What Robert Pattinson’s GF Has In Common With Kristen Stewart

Courtesy of Instagram/Getty

It looks like Robert Pattinson definitely has a type! In a recent interview, Rob’s girlfriend, FKA twigs opened up about her distinct sense of fashion and it appears that she and Kristen Stewart may share some similarities!

Robert Pattinson‘s new girlfriend, FKA twigs, 26, and his ex, Kristen Stewart, 24, may have more in common than just their taste in men. In a new interview with Rookie magazine, FKA discussed her “tomboy” sense of style — and it sounds like she and Kristen could definitely be shopping buddies!

FKA Twigs Kristen Stewart Ex — Share A Similar Sense Of Style

Kristen and FKA are without a doubt some of the trendiest stars in Hollywood and it appears that they both have an affinity for a tomboy style of dress.

FKA dished to Rookie magazine about her style that started to develop as a teen. “I basically rebelled by wearing only Uniqlo menswear or, if I was going out, a suit jacket from a charity shop,” she said. “I felt really awkward about myself and about my body, so I just had to have everything really covered all the time. My body basically hasn’t changed since I was 16 years old, everything is basically the same.”

Is sounds like Kristen and FKA could definitely go on a shopping date together — they definitely have plenty in common!

If you have seen any of FKA’s music videos it is very apparent that she has a body that is definitely worth envying. She is a talented athlete and dancer who began dancing at the age of eight.

The beautiful singer also revealed something very important that she has learned about the perception of beauty. “Something else I’ve learned, though, is that you can’t please everybody,” she said. “Not everyone is gonna find you attractive! I’m not the most beautiful girl in the world—I’m just not, and I’m never gonna be, and I don’t even know how to help you with that!”

Why FKA Twigs Will Never Cheat On Robert Pattinson

Things appear to be going well for Rob and FKA in their new relationship, they have been spotted out several times showing off PDA and going on cute dates together. A source told HollywoodLife.com exclusively that FKA takes their relationship very seriously and that she would never cheat on him.

“Tahliah is a very private person, like Rob. She’s not the type to take a relationship lightly,” our source revealed. “She takes a commitment very seriously, and above all else, she is a very loyal person. Loyalty is a must for her in a relationship and she just wouldn’t cheat on Rob, or anyone.”

Our source continued, “She has the utmost respect for herself, for Rob, and she has a tremendous amount of integrity.”

It sounds like these two are the perfect match!

What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Rob has a type? Do you think he and FKA Twigs make a cute couple? Let us know your thoughts below!

— Caitlin Beck

