‘Teen Mom 2’s Adam Lind Allegedly Using Drugs In Shocking New Photos

Courtesy of Instagram

Uh oh. Wherever Adam Lind goes, trouble tends to follow. This time it’s his scorned ex-girlfriend putting the bad boy on blast by sharing photos of the TV star allegedly using drugs on Instagram.

Adam Lind is making headlines once again, but this time it’s not for another arrest. Instead, his ex-girlfriend, Jessica Nicole, the one Chelsea Houska once called a “porn star” on Teen Mom 2, is accusing the father of two of doing drugs and being “violent.”

‘Teen Mom 2’s Adam Lind Allegedly Using Drugs In New Photos

Yikes. It looks like Chelsea’s infamous ex, Adam, is in trouble yet again.

On Monday, Oct. 13, the bad boy’s ex-girlfriend posted a collage of photos that allegedly show the television personality sticking a needle in his thigh.

Another photo shows two bottles of drugs, which are Tren Ace 100mg and Sustanon 250. Tren Ace is a known steroid, while Sustanon is listed as a testosterone.

It appears Jessica posted these incriminating photos as “karma” for him not giving her her personal items back after their split.

“All I wanted from him was my stuff back and he decided to keep it,” she explained in an extensive Instagram rant. “I was OVERLY polite and left him the house I rented… since he couldn’t get a house… so that he can continue to see his kids!”

Hmm. We can’t help but wonder what Chelsea thinks about all of this drama, especially since it was revealed they hooked up as recently as June/July 2014.

Jessica Also Accuses Adam Of Being ‘Violent’

What is even more concerning than his alleged steroid use is that Jessica has also referred to Adam as “violent.”

Not just one, but two of her recent Instagram posts allude to Adam being physically abusive towards her.

Apparently, the two photos shown underneath the ones of Adam allegedly injecting himself with steroids are of Jessica’s arms. As you can see, they are bright red as if someone grabbed her.

“Those are my arms after Adam thought it was cool to put his hands on me,” Jessica reportedly wrote to a fan, as reported by Radar Online.

“He’s grabbed me by the neck, thrown me around, all kinds of stuff. I have a different boyfriend and really wish I never met Adam. I just want this to go away,” she later told the outlet in an exclusive interview.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about the allegations that Adam is using steroids and abusive towards women? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

— Lauren Cox

Follow @Iaurencox

More Adam Lind News:

JavaScript is required to load the comments.