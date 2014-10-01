‘The Twilight Saga’ To Return With Five Short Films

Courtesy of Summit Entertainment

We’re so excited — ‘The Twilight Saga’ is back! Lions Gate announced on Sept. 30 they’ll be teaming up with Facebook to finance five short films based on the franchise’s characters.

Two years after the release of Breaking Dawn Part 2, the final sequel in The Twilight Saga, five short films based on the franchise’s characters will be brought to life by Lions Gate and Facebook! Even better, Kristen Stewart will be involved.

‘Twilight’ Returning With Five Short Films

K-Stew will be part of a group of female panelists choosing five up-and-coming female directors to direct the mini-movies, titled The Storytellers — New Creative Voices of ‘The Twilight Saga, according to The New York Times.

Other women joining Kristen on the panel include Kate Winslet, Octavia Spencer, Julie Bowen, Twilight creator/author Stephenie Meyer, Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke, producer Cathy Schulman and Frozen co-director Jennifer Lee.

“The female voice is something that has become more and more important to me as I’ve worked in the film industry,” Stephenie said in a statement.

The project is backed by Women in Film, which aims to encourage female directors.

‘Twilight’ Cast Will Not Star In New Films

None of the films, which will be shown exclusively on Facebook next year, will star the original cast.

Lucky Rob! Romain Gavras, who directed the actor in a sexy Dior campaign commercial, told Italian magazine Io Donna in Oct. 2013 that Rob wants to leave Edward Cullen in the past.

“He is leaving the phase of Twilight ‘poster boy’ to play more mature roles,” Romain said at the time.

While we’re sad to hear Bella (Kristen Stewart), Edward (Robert Pattinson) and Jacob (Taylor Lautner) won’t appear in the mini-movies, we’re excited that The Twilight Saga will live on!

Facebook To Release Feature-Length Films?

“This is the just the beginning–a template, if you will,” Lions Gate vice chairman Michael Burns told The New York Times. “You can probably guess what might be coming next.”

Michael didn’t disclose any details on what he meant by his statement, but he may be implying that Facebook has plans to release feature-length films — possibly a sixth Twilight movie — in the future.

What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Are you excited for the new Twilight films? Are you sad that the original cast won’t star in them? Tell us how you feel!

— Chris Rogers

