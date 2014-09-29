Getty

Jason Derulo is setting the record straight. In an interview with Ryan Seacrest on September 29, the 25-year-old singer revealed the exact reason he broke things off with his girlfriend of three years!

In 2013, Jason Derulo released “Marry Me,” which featured Jordin Sparks in the music video. Was that the beginning of the end for the adorable couple? Well, in a new interview he hints at just that!

Jason Derulo Breaks Up With Jordin Sparks

“What happened … in a nutshell, there was a lot of tension in the relationship for a lot of different reasons,” Jason said on On Air with Ryan Seacrest. “Every relationship has ups and downs. There was a lot of pressures of marriage. There was a lot of arguing and stuff like that that just weighed on our relationship over time. When you stop having more good times than bad bad times, it’s time to call it quits. It becomes something that is unhealthy.”

The pressures of marriage began when he wrote “Marry Me,” which was immediately followed by a ton of questions about when he would propose to Jordin (which he did in the music video). He told Ryan Seacrest that she wanted to get married . . . but he wasn’t ready.

“Yeah, and to be fair, [the pressure] was not just from her either,” Jason said. “It was kind of from everybody. That’s not the sole reason, but it definitely played a part.”

However, HollywoodLife.com exclusively learned from a source close to Jordin that Jason was never forced to write the song or to have Jordin the video — so why did he?

Jason Derulo On Jordin Sparks: We’re Not On ‘Good Terms’

While the split was first reported as amicable, Jason said it’s not like they’re best friends again.

“I wouldn’t say good terms. I’ll be lying if I said that, but it’s not a bad situation. There’s no bad blood. We didn’t end off on a weird way or a negative way,” he said. “It’s not like we’re hitting each other up, like, ‘Hey, what are you doing today?'”

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Jason and Jordin will get back together? Or are they done for good? Let us know!

