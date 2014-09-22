‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani, Pharrell, Adam Levine & Blake Shelton Perform

‘The Voice’ kicked off Season 7 with a huge surprise performance by all of the judges! Click to WATCH Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Pharrell and Gwen Stefani rock out together!

Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Pharrell Williams gave The Voice contestants a run for their money! The new judging panel took the stage, before landing in their red chairs, opening the new season with an amped-up rendition of No Doubt‘s “Hella Good!”

‘The Voice’: The Judges Perform ‘Hella Good’ Together

We’re always sad to see judges come and go on The Voice, but if the Sept. 22 performance by Adam, Blake, Pharrell and Gwen was any indication of what’s to come, the new season will definitely be okay without Usher and Shakira (although, we do love them)!

The new set of four took the stage together at the first round of the blind auditions, opening the night with a performance of No Doubt‘s “Hella Good.”

So did the guys live up to Gwen’s hit song? They certainly did!

Pharrell took the drums, Adam killed it on the guitar, Blake made his country voice be heard on the mic and Gwen stunned with her rocker chick vocals, not to mention, a completely sheer top! (Really, how is this woman in her 40’s?)

Looking gorgeous with blonde curls and her signature red lips, Gwen also got the audience involved, and they sang along to the opening number.

Pharrell even smirked at Gwen, singing, “who would have thought it would have been the two of us, girl?” We love seeing the judges collaborating together already, and can’t wait for what the rest of the season will bring!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the judges’ performance? Let us know if you were impressed by the new foursome!

— Elizabeth Wagmeister

