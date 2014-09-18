Kim Kardashian is a major sex symbol, but this is something we’ve never seen. Kim has officially transformed into a sexed-up alien! Click to WATCH!

Do you miss watching Kim Kardashian on Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Sunday nights, now that Season 9 has wrapped? Well, fear not! Kim is heading back to planet TV for her latest gig — lending her voice to a furry friend on the season finale of American Dad with a hilariously sexy guest role — and HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE first look!

Kim Kardashian’s Sex-Crazed Alien Character On ‘American Dad’

American Dad‘s season finale brings in a new, furry friend when the Smiths take in a stranded alien, aka, Kim Kardashian!

“Help! I crashed and I don’t have a boyfriend!” Kim’s animated character says on the brand new episode, debuted in this EXCLUSIVE HollywoodLife.com clip (watch above).

The series’ producer raves about Kim’s sexual prowess and work on set, complimenting her for her “great energy,” admitting that she was the “perfect person” for the role.

“Kim plays a furry alien….you don’t expect this fantastic, sexy voice to come out of it so then when the alien actually speaks, it’s just super funny that it’s Kim’s voice,” he says. “She said when she got here that she loves the show, and Kanye [West] has stopped by the writers’ room so I know that he’s a fan.”

Who knew that Kimye is into cartoons?! Sounds perfect for North West. Ehh, not quite. Kim’s animated episode is quite raunchy, and we love it.

WATCH the clip above to see Kim’s character, antsy for bedroom time!

Kim’s episode of American Dad airs Sunday, Sept. 21 (9:30/8:30c) on FOX.

HollywoodLifers, do you prefer Kim in the flesh or should she stick with being a furry alien? Let us know!

— Elizabeth Wagmeister

