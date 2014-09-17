Nina Dobrev & Derek Hough’s Sexy PDA-Filled Night — Getting Back Together?

Getty/Courtesy of Roosevelt Hotel

It looks like Derek Hough and Nina Dobrev may be giving their love a second chance! The duo was spotted at the Spare Room during the early morning hours on Sept. 17, and a source dished to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that they were very “touchy feely!”

Talk about a hot couple! Nina Dobrev, 25, and Derek Hough, 29, may have broken up back in the fall of 2013, but it looks like they are giving their relationship another shot! On Sept. 17, the duo stepped out at the Roosevelt Hotel in LA where a source told HollywoodLife.com exclusively that they were, “catching up and heavily flirting!”

Derek Hough Nina Dobrev PDA — Spend Time Together At Roosevelt Hotel

Nina is one of the most gorgeous women in Hollywood and Derek certainly has the charm and moves to woo her, so we certainly see the appeal of this pairing!

A source revealed to HollywoodLife.com all of the exclusive details inside their night together! While our source dished that at first they did not arrive together, “he soon went over to her area and talked to her as if the night was set up for them to see each other.”

After a quick hello, “he took her and grabbed her and started dancing with her, basically throwing her around and she loved it. They were talking close and holding each other and she was laughing at everything he said, she was enamored and definitely was equally flirting with him and he was really trying to impress her.”

At around 12:40 they reportedly left the Spare Room bar to go downstairs to the Public Kitchen & Bar where they spent some alone time! They were, “talking and drinking alone at the bar together catching up and heavily flirting. He had his hand on the small of her back and he definitely was doing things to show he wanted her,” our source said. “He was very touchy feely with her.”

After chatting for a bit, “they wrapped the bill and went to return to the Spare Room, he went upstairs before her and she lovingly called him “D” and had him wait for her to go back to the Spare Room together.”

“They returned and requested a few songs from the DJ and one of the songs was Ginuwine’s “Pony” where they danced together and was very grindy with each other,” our source spilled. “Nina was having a blast and it is obvious that Ian is not on her mind at all. She acted as if she moved on 100%” The two even reportedly left together!

Wow! We love that Nina and Derek are spending time together, they really would be the perfect couple if they decide to get back together!

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the duo briefly dated back in 2013, but called it quits just a few weeks after meeting through Derek’s sister and Nina’s very close friend, Julianne Hough!

“The distance was too much to handle,” an insider tells Us Weekly. “[Nina] was hanging a lot with Derek’s sister Julianne. Then she fell for him.”

“He said he hasn’t felt this way for a girl in a long time … Everyone approves!” the source told Us Weekly. “Julianne understands — there are no hard feelings.”

What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Nina and Derek should date? Let us know your thoughts below!

— Written by Caitlin Beck, Reporting by Russ Weakland

