Taylor Swift: Katy Perry Is The Mean Girl Because She Stole My Dancers

The feud rages on between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry! While Katy subtweeted at Taylor, calling her a mean girl, it looks like the ‘Shake It Off’ singer is insistent that she’s blameless in their ongoing fight!

After Taylor Swift, 24, called out a nameless ex-friend in her Rolling Stone interview, Katy Perry, 29, tweeted about a “Regina George in sheep’s clothing,” basically confirming that she’s the ex-friend whom Taylor was talking about. A new report now claims that the reason for their feud stems from some stolen back-up dancers! At least it’s not (primarily) over John Mayer…?

Taylor Swift & Katy Perry’s Feud Over Back-Up Dancers: Who’s the Mean Girl?

The feud began when three of Taylor’s back-up dancers — whom Taylor apparently considered to be family — ditched her tour for Katy’s, according to TMZ.

This totally lines up with Taylor’s Rolling Stone interview, where she revealed that the fight “had to do with business” and that “she basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me.”

Taylor was clearly not interested in being discreet — how many people close to Taylor are also performing arena tours?! While many initially speculated that Miley Cyrus, 21, might be the culprit, it’s pretty clear now by Katy’s tweet and by this new report that it’s Katy that got Taylor’s hackles up.

Taylor Swift Fired Her Back-Up Dancers On The Spot

However, the plot thickens — TMZ reports that the dancers in question were Katy’s first. They needed work when Taylor’s tour started up, and so they signed on with her; however, when Katy announced a new tour herself, the dancers gave Taylor 30 days notice so that they could go back to Katy.

Still following along with all of this dramarama?

Well, “Taylor got so pissed she fired them on the spot,” writes TMZ.

We’re confused — who’s the mean girl, now?!

Katy Perry Thinks That Taylor Swift Is ‘Fake & Annoying’

The song “Bad Blood” from Taylor’s upcoming 1989 will be all about this drama, according to Rolling Stone — we can’t wait to analyze those lyrics for shades of Katy! (Don’t lie — you are, too.)

“For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not,” she revealed in her interview. “She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, ‘Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?’”

As a source previously revealed to HollywoodLife.com, Katy is not generally thrilled by Taylor’s attitude — “Katy and Taylor are the definition of oil and water. They both have completely opposite personalities and Taylor just rubs Katy the wrong way. Katy feels that everything Taylor does is completely fake and annoying and she really doesn’t care for her.” Yikes.

HollywoodLifers, not to pin two beautiful and talented female artists against each other, but this feud doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon! Are you Team Taylor or Team Katy? Who’s in the wrong?

— Amanda Mitchell

