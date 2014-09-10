Khloe Kardashian & French Montana ‘On A Break’ — He Was Too ‘Needy’

Getty

Could Khloe Kardashian and French Montana be on the rocks so soon after making their romance public on ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians?’ A new report claims that the two have slammed the brakes on their relationship, and it’s all because of French!

Khloe Kardashian, 30, and French Montana, 29, are spending time apart! Their romance got hot and heavy pretty quickly and will be a huge part of the upcoming Kourtney And Khloe Take The Hamptons, but the couple are now “on a break,” according to a report from Us Weekly. Careful, you two — that’s how Ross and Rachel broke up for good.

Khloe Kardashian & French Montana Break Up: Couple ‘On A Break’ — He Was ‘Needy’

“The relationship got too heavy and Khloe needed to take a step back,” a source revealed to Us Weekly. Khloe hated how “needy” French was, and “It grated on her that he became so dependent on her.”

If this is true, it’s hard to blame Khloe — she just came out of a difficult marriage to Lamar Odom, 34, and she can’t have another man draining her energy so soon after she freed herself from a terrible situation!

Of course, it also doesn’t help that Khloe’s momager, Kris Jenner, 58, also doesn’t approve of French — she “told Khloe all the time,” says Us. A bit intrusive, but she’s not called a “momager” for no reason!

Kim Kardashian Initially Seemed To Approve Of Khloe Kardashian’s Relationship With French Montana

Khloe and French began their down-low romance in April and were forced to go public on her birthday in July after they were photographed making out with each other like crazy on a yacht.

As the season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians went on, it was revealed that the beginnings of their relationship had been taped — clearly, they wanted to amp up the drama by being secretive so that the episodes featuring their romance would be all the more hyped-up.

While sister Kim Kardashian, 33, seemed to approve of the relationship on KUWTK, maybe it was all for show!

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Do you like these two as a couple? Will they break up for good? Let us know.

— Amanda Mitchell

