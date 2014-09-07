‘Sons Of Guns’: Will Hayden’s Eldest Daughter Claims He Raped Her Too

Courtesy of Discovery

Shocking! Stephanie Hayden, the eldest daughter of ‘Sons Of Guns’ star Will Hayden, now claims he raped her as a child, just a month after his arrest for allegedly molesting her younger sister, 12.

In a bizarre turn of events, Will Hayden‘s daughter, Stephanie Hayden, is reportedly claiming her father raped her as a child. Stephanie first came to the Sons Of Guns star’s defense after he got arrested in August for the alleged sexual abuse of his younger 12-year-old daughter.

Stephanie Hayden: Will Hayden Raped Me Too — Shocking New Claim

“There was never any impropriety in our home,” Stephanie said at the time of her father’s arrest. “He was and is a good father.”

Stephanie is reportedly recanting her original statement and plans on meeting with investigators in Baton Rouge, Louisiana as early as next week to provide details of the sexual abuse she allegedly suffered. She will do whatever is needed to aid in the prosecution of her dad, TMZ reports.

Kris Ford, Stephanie’s husband, also posted a poem on Facebook that appears to be aimed at Will, 49.

“You fooled with my wife when she was young. Sucking and groping, do you remember what was done?” he wrote.

Stephanie then went on Facebook to respond to the poem, telling a relative she gave Kris permission to post it. However, both posts have since been taken down. (See them here.)

Will’s attorney is surprised by Stephanie’s claims. He even has a theory as to why she might be coming forward with these allegations at this time.

“After 45 shows and 20 years, this is the first I’ve heard of it. Her complaints arose only after her income from the show and [gun] shop stopped. She’s still Will’s daughter, and he loves her,” Will’s attorney told TMZ.

Will Hayden Arrested For Child Molestation & Rape

Will was initially arrested for child molestation in early August after his ex-girlfriend went to the police, claiming he had been molesting the child they shared, according to TMZ. The daughter in question is being raised by Will and his new wife, and Will claimed at the time that his ex-girlfriend’s accusations were false and came from a place of bitterness. He posted $150,000 bond and was released.

He was picked up by police once again on August 26 after an added count of child rape, following the 12-year-old girl’s claim that she was “orally and vaginally raped almost daily, but did not report it because he threatened her physically.”

Will allegedly took his younger daughter’s virginity when she was just 11 years old.

Following his arrests, Discovery Channel decided to cancel Sons of Guns, a reality series centered around Will’s weapons shop Red Jacket Firearms, ahead of its sixth season.

If guilty, we hope that Will is dealt swift justice for this absolutely horrific crime.

