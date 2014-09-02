CeeLo Green’s Shocking Rape Tweets After Ecstacy Drug Charge

Getty/Courtesy of BuzzFeed

After pleading no contest to a drug charge, ex-‘Voice’ judge CeeLo Green allegedly went on a Twitter rant in which he claimed that unconscious women can’t be raped.

On Sept. 29, CeeLo Green, 39, plead no contest to a felony drug charge stemming from a 2012 incident during which he gave ecstacy to a 33-year-old woman. She claimed that he raped her, but CeeLo skated on that charge, later allegedly tweeting that it’s not rape if the woman is unconscious. Seriously! See his shocking tweets below.

CeeLo Green’s Rape Tweets: Claims Women Can’t Be Raped If They’re Unconscious

Prosecutors didn’t convict on the basis of a supposed lack of evidence of the sexual assault, but that didn’t stop CeeLo from taking to Twitter to defend himself in the worst way possible.

His most shocking alleged tweet claims that unconscious women can’t be raped: “If someone is passed out they’re not even WITH you consciously,” he tweeted, later adding that, “People who have really been raped REMEMBER!!!”

Shortly after his rant, CeeLo deleted his Twitter account. However, screenshots are floating around the internet and many of his 2 million followers are claiming to have seen them firsthand.

Here are some screenshots of his alleged tweets, courtesy of BuzzFeed:

In his alleged tweets, CeeLo compares rape to a breaking-and-entering, saying that broken glass is proof of a B&E where there’s no proof of rape. So he says.

CeeLo Green Apologizes: ‘My Comments [Were] Taken Far Out Of Context’

CeeLo also appears to bizarrely imply that he “TRIED” to rape the woman “but did NOT succeed.” He’s likely referring to the fact that he entered a special plea which maintained his innocence despite the no-contest plea. His attorney claimed that CeeLo’s relations with the woman were consensual.

His alleged tweets are as nonsensical as they are offensive, and this isn’t going to go away for CeeLo any time soon. In his alleged tweets, you can see that he digs himself a deeper and deeper hole the more he tries to explain his reasoning.

CeeLo tweeted an apology shortly before deleting his account (as quoted by BuzzFeed, pasted together for clarity):

“Let me 1st praise god for exoneration fairness & freedom! Secondly I sincerely apologize for my comments being taken so far out of context.” “I only intended on a healthy exchange to help heal those who love me from the pain I had already caused from this. Please forgive me as it was your support that got me thru this to begin with. I’d never condone the harm of any women. Thank you”

In his apology, CeeLo claims that his tweets were taken out of context; however, there’s not really context that could adequately explain some of his tweets, unless he was quoting somebody in prison for rape.

He was sentenced to three years probation and 45 days of community service for the drug charge, but CeeLo seems to have condemned himself worse in the court of public opinion.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about CeeLo’s alleged tweets? Can you believe that he said that it’s not rape if the woman is unconscious? Let us know your thoughts below.

