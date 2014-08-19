Pope Francis’ Family Tragedy: Great Nephew Babies & Mom Killed In Car Crash

Jeon Heon-Kyun-Pool/News/Getty Images

How sad. A tragic accident took the lives of Pope Francis’ two small nephews and their mother after their car collided with a truck in Argentina. Just awful.

Pope Francis, 77, was “deeply pained” after receiving the news that three of his family members, including two nephews — one aged just 2 years and the other just 8 months, were killed in a horrific car accident on a highway in Argentina. So sad.

Pope Francis’ Family Members Killed In Tragic Car Accident

Unfortunately, even the Pope deals with his own personal tragedies.

In the early hours of Aug. 19, a car driven by his nephew, Emanuel Bergoglio, and carrying Emanuel’s wife and two children crashed into the back of a large truck that was packed up with grains, reports the Daily Mail.

The tragic accident took place in Cordoba, central Argentina, and took the lives of Emanuel’s wife and two children. Sadly, Emanuel, the crash’s only survivor, remains in critical condition after losing his entire immediate family.

Shortly after news of the car accident broke, the Vatican spokesperson, Reverend Federico Lombardi, co confirm that “the pope was informed about the tragic accident. He is deeply pained.”

Our thoughts go out to Pope Francis, his nephew Emanuel, and the rest of their family during this difficult time.

Pope Francis Believes He Only Has 2-3 Years Of Life Left

In an eerie turn of events, this horrifying car accident happened just hours after Pope Francis revealed that he does not think he has a long life span left.

According to the report, Pope Francis believes he only has “two or three years” of life left on this earth before he is called home to Heaven.

“I see it as the generosity of the people of God. I try to think of my sins, my mistakes, not to become proud. Because I know it will last only a short time,” he said. “Two or three years and then I’ll be off to the Father’s House.”

Reports claim the Pope said that last line in a “light-hearted” fashion, however, it is still incredibly strange that it was said just hours before three of his family members were killed.

— Lauren Cox

Follow @Iaurencox

More Pope Francis News:

JavaScript is required to load the comments.