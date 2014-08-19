‘AGT’ Recap: The Competition Heats Up In The Last Quarter-Finals Round

Courtesy of NBC

The live shows of ‘America’s Got Talent’ continued on Aug. 19, and with the semi-finals just one week away, the competition for the million dollar prize was fierce! Read on for a full recap of all the amazing acts!

Such an action filled night on America’s Got Talent! The live quarter-final rounds continued on Aug. 19, and with only five spots open for contestants to get one step closer to the million dollar prize, the competition was intense! Read below to find out who impressed the judges!

The Judges Favorite Acts:

The night started off with the judges being less than thrilled by the acts. Following last week’s round that judge, Howie Mandel, 58, called “the hardest ever to judge,” it seems like the contestants were not living up to their expectations. Then things changed when the third act of the night took the stage and knocked their socks off!

Insurance salesman by day, musician by night, Jonah Smith, tackled Sam Smith‘s summer hit, “Stay With Me.” Howard Stern, 60, loved the act and told him that he was, “the real deal.” The other three judges loved him as well, and predicted that he would be making it through to the semi-finals.

Extreme dance team brought some shine to the stage wearing all metallic outfits. Dancing in perfect harmony with amazing choreography caused the audience to get on their feet! Heidi Klum, 41, called it, “dynamite,” while unfortunately, Mel B, 39, did not agree and found the outfits and moves to be “dated.”

Emil & Dariel, and of course their cello’s took the stage and rocked out on their string instruments. Starting slow and then building up, these two certainly played the cello like we had never seen it be done before! Howie couldn’t even give his opinion because the crowd was roaring and cheering so loudly. All of the judges loved it and had faith that they would be moving on to the next round.

Contortionist, Nina Burri, showed off her incredible strength and flexibility in a metallic silver leotard. Howard couldn’t stop raving about her, he felt that she was such an inspiration for starting to follow her dreams at the age of 30. Howie was also blown away and told her that she was extremely “sexy.”

Quintavious Johnson, has big dreams of one day singing the “National Anthem” at the Super Bowl, and given his performance tonight, it is definitely a possibility. Tackling Jennifer Hudson‘s big Dream Girls balled “And I Am Telling You,” the twelve year dazzled the audience and all four judges gave him a huge standing ovation and rave reviews. Howie even told him that he needed to start thinking, “what am I going to do with a million dollars?”

Fifth generation circus performaer, Jonathan Riquelman, showed off his incredible balance while hovering in the air on a swinging platform. Mel B called it an “emotional rollercoaster,” but said that it was a good thing because people cannot peel their eyes away.

Kelli Glover, is back on the AGT stage for a second time after being sent home in Las Vegas back in 2009. Taking on Alicia Key‘s huge song, ” If I Ain’t Got You.” Making it her own, Heidi called the act “flawless,” while Mel B called her out on her lack of confidence in the beginning of the song. Both of the boys also noticed that she was nervous, but recognized that she has an immense talent.

The Judges Least Favorite Acts Of The Night:

Bad Boys of Ballet started off the night on a high night performing to Ariana Grande’s mega-hit, ”Problem.” The group of six guys and one girl mixed several types of dance to thrill the audience and cause Heidi and Mel B to give the group a standing ovation. Howie on the other hand was not convinced, especially with the group name, the comedian was craving more “bad.”

The one hundred member choir, One Voice Children’s Choir came back with vengeance to prove to Howie that they are “diamonds.” Ranging in ages from seven to seventeen the large group sang “Let It Go” from Frozen. While the judges enjoyed the performance, they did not think that the choir did enough to win America’s votes.

Dom The Bom’s Triple Threat, the triplets started off their card slicing taking on vegetables and cereal boxes. Things quickly intensified when Dom started to slice cucumbers, water bottles, and finally a watermelon. While the judges thought that it was adorable and a lot of fun to watch, they felt that they were not utilizing their novelty to the best of their ability. Howie and Howard tried to break the bad news gently, but unfortunately they caused one of the triplets to cry and snuggle up to host, Nick Cannon!

Mothmen Dance, took the stage dressed in all red complete with their harnesses. Flipping and tumbling all over the stage, Howie gave the group a standing ovation. While the comedian may have been a fan, he was the only judge who felt that way. Mel B felt that the act was “repetitive” but did say that she was a fan, while Heidi felt they relied on the background a bit too much.

Smoothini was up next, and brought Howie and Mel B up on the stage to help him with his trick. Changing bills of money into cents, and combining different currencies, the magician certainly had Howie excited. While he may have had his two helpers, Heidi was not amazing and did not think that this was his best performance.

Remember America, only five acts are moving on to the semi-finals so make sure you vote!

What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Who did you vote for? Let us know who you think will win below!

— Caitlin Beck

More TV News:

JavaScript is required to load the comments.