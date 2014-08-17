Robin Williams Admitted He Wanted A ‘Quick’ Death In Rehab — So Sad

So heartbreaking. Teresa Cohen, 32, who claims she was in rehab with Robin in Minnesota earlier this summer, says he appeared to be filled with ‘deep depression and unhappiness,’ and he confided in her that he was ‘weary to his bones.’

Just two months before he tragically died in an apparent suicide on Aug. 11 at the age of 63, Robin Williams checked into the Hazelden Addiction Treatment Centre near Lindstrom, Minn., to focus on his sobriety, according to his publicist. Now Teresa Cohen, a young mother of two who was reportedly receiving treatment at the center at the same time as Robin, is revealing heartrending new details about his final stint in rehab.

Robin Williams In Rehab: Actor Reportedly Admitted He Wanted A ‘Quick’ Death

Robin tried his best to stay upbeat during his time at Hazelden, but it was clear to Teresa, for one, that there was “something deeper going on inside him.”

“Even though he would goof around from time to time, just like he did on screen, there were many other occasions where his face reflected deep depression and unhappiness,” Teresa told The Sunday Express.

Teresa also claims that the comedian “burst into tears, fearing that he would relapse and return to drink when he left the centre,” according to the Daily Mail, and even confessed to her at one point: “When I go, I want it to be quick and I want to be clean and sober. I don’t want to die the slow agonising death of an addict who makes everyone around him suffer.”

So sad. Robin checked into rehab in the months before his shocking apparent suicide on Aug. 11. His rep said at the time, “After working back-to-back projects, Robin is simply taking the opportunity to fine-tune and focus on his continued commitment, of which he remains extremely proud.”

Of course, we knew that Robin was struggling at the time of his death. His rep revealed in a statement on Aug. 11 that the acclaimed actor and comedian had been “battling severe depression as of late,” and his wife, Susan Schneider, 50, also admitted in a statement that Robin was in the early stages of Parkinson’s Disease before his death.

Robin’s family, friends and fans are still grieving his loss, and many of them gathered together for private memorial service in the San Francisco Bay Area on Aug. 16, according to a new report.

The memorial service, which was planned by Robin’s wife, Susan Schneider, 50, was likely a “small” gathering because both Robin and Susan were “very private people,” a source told E! News. The actor’s precious children, Zak, Zelda and Cody, were no doubt on hand for the service.

We continue to send our thoughts and prayers out to Robin’s family and friends during this trying time.

— Tierney McAfee

