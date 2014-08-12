Robin Williams: Wife ‘Refuses’ To Go Inside Home After His Suicide

How devastating. Robin Williams, who was found dead on Aug. 11, allegedly committed suicide inside the home he shared with wife Susan Schneider. Now, she’s absolutely frightened to enter the house again. Susan wants nothing to do with it and she plans to sell it, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Our hearts break for Susan Schneider, following the death of her husband, Robin Williams. She’s so beyond distraught — she hasn’t even gone back into her house since Robin’s lifeless body was found in one of the rooms on August 11.

Robin Williams’ Wife Frightened Of House After His Suicide

“Susan hasn’t gone back to the house. I jogged by there yesterday evening — there were flowers outside the house, but she was gone. No cars. No lights. Nothing. The neighbor says Susan refuses to be there, let alone live another day inside,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

[hl_youtube src=”https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDCj_zM0pOo” link=”https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDCj_zM0pOo&list=UU2rJLq19N0dGrxfib80M_fg” text=”Robin Williams Greatest Movie Moments HD “]

Robin, 63, was found dead in a slightly suspended, seated position with a belt around his neck in a bedroom, inside the California home. The other end of the belt was between a closed door and the door frame, Marin County Sheriff’s Lt. Keith Boyd revealed during a press conference on Aug. 12.

We can certainly understand why Susan would be so hesitant to re-enter her home. In fact, Susan has no plans to EVER re-enter the house.

“As soon as Robin’s in his final resting place, the house is going up for sale. She absolutely can not be there. It’s too frightening for her,” our source adds.

Robin Williams & Susan Schneider: Inside Their Relationship

Robin and Susan tied the knot Oct. 23 at the Meadow Resort in California’s Napa Valley. Robin met his graphic designer wife back in 2009, shortly after undergoing heart surgery.

Our thoughts continue to go out to Robin’s family and friends during this sad and difficult time.

If you, or someone you know, is experiencing suicidal ideation, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255; operators are available 24/7.

— Written by Chris Rogers, Reporting by Eric Ray

Follow @ChrisRogers86

More Robin Williams News: