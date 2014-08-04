‘Jersey Belle’ Premiere: Jamie Helps Friend Avoid Wedding Disaster

Courtesy of Bravo

You clearly can’t take the Jersey out of the girl! Bravo’s brand new show, ‘Jersey Bell’ focuses on Hollywood publicist, Jamie Primak who has uprooted her New Jersey life and moved down south. HollywoodLife.com has an exclusive clip from the first episode, and trust us, you don’t want to miss all of Jamie’s hilarious one-liners!

Jamie Primak, 37, is one busy girl! The famous publicist from New Jersey may have moved down south for love, but this on the go mom of three will always stay true to her roots. In this exclusive first look at the brand new series, Jersey Belle, Jamie resists her friends attempt to sculpt her into the perfect southern belle, while helping another with a wedding nightmare!

Jamie Primak’s New Show ‘Jersey Belle’

Jamie, may have moved down to Birmingham, Alabama in 2006 when she married Michael Sullivan, but she has not lost her northern roots just yet. The couple have three children all under the age of six, and as we learned from the preview clip, Jamie may want to add another bundle of joy to the family.

Her PR company, Bridge and Tunnel Entertainment, has recently expanded to incorporate brand launching and event planning, and as Jamie says, “I have so many balls in the air I’m like a Harlem globetrotter.” — talk about being great at multitasking!

In the premiere episode, which is set to debut on Monday, August 4, Jamie is still trying to figure out how she fits in within the southern culture, while simultaneously trying to help her friend, Arden during a time of need.

Arden, is busy gearing up for her upcoming wedding, but there is a bump in the road when her future-mother-in-law does not attend her pre-wedding party. Unfortunately things take another turn for the worse for the bride to be when her the busy publicist announces that she will not be able to attend her wedding because of a work commitment that she has in LA. — hopefully Jamie will be able to move some things around so she can be there for her friends big day.

Watch below to see you exclusive first look at Bravo’s new show, Jersey Belle!

What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Are you going to watch Jersey Belle?

— Caitlin Beck

