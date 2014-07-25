‘Amazing Spider-Man 3’: How Long Will You Have To Wait For 3rd Movie?

Columbia Pictures

It looks like Spidey fans are going to have to wait a bit longer to see their beloved Peter Parker on the big screen once again. After much debate, Sony Pictures announced the new release date for ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’ at Comic Con on July 23. Read on to find out when you’ll finally be able to see the third installment!

In The Amazing Spider-Man 3, it’s expected that we’ll see Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield) having a hard time recovering after the loss of his longtime love Gwen Stacey (played by Andrew’s real-life girlfriend, Emma Stone). So when can we expect to see the heartbroken web-slinger back in action? Find out after the jump!

‘ Amazing Spider – Man 3 ‘ Release Date: How Long Will You Have To Wait?

Sorry, Spidey-fans — The Amazing Spider-Man 3 won’t be released for another four years, in 2018. This comes as shocking news to us because last time we only had to wait two years between The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which was released in April, 2014.

After initially setting the release date for 2016, Sony’s Columbia Pictures announced its updated schedule for the web-slinger at Comic Con on Wednesday, July 23. The film will now be released on a still-unknown date in 2018.

‘Sinister Six’: Spider-Man Villain Spinoff Release Date Announced

But it’s not all bad news, because Spider-Man fans will get to see a whole other universe play out in 2016’s Sinister Six. The sextet will be supposedly comprised of some familiar faces, such as Dane DeHaan, who is looking to reprise his role as Harry Osborn/The Green Goblin!

The original Sinister Six, from the Marvel comics published in 1964, were comprised of Doctor Octopus, Electro (Jamie Foxx, in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, who supposedly died), Kraven the Hunter, Sandman, Mysterio, and Vulture. No word yet on which iteration of supervillains will appear in the film, however.

— Cara Munn

