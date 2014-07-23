Miley Cyrus’ ‘Come Get It Bae’ Video Outfit: Sexy & Cool In Halter Top

Courtesy of Youtube

Miley is alive and well — and she sure looks sexier than ever in Pharell’s new music video! In true Miley style, the star bared her entire stomach in a sexy, leggy outfit. Did you love it?

Miley Cyrus, 21, looks absolutely amazing in Pharrell’s, new music video for his hit song, “Come Get It Bae.” Miley is featured on the song saying ‘Oh!’ over and over and we don’t care that it’s a minuscule part, because she looks totally sexy in the video & we love it anyway! What do you think of Miley’s outfit in the music video? VOTE.

Miley Cyrus’ Outfit In ‘Come & Get It Bae’

When we heard that Miley was making a cameo in Pharell’s music video, we knew right away that she was going to be wearing something sexy. Sure enough, we were right on point.

Cyrus donned a pair of ripped jean (booty) shorts with the pockets hanging out and let her toned stomach be put on full display with just a simple white billowing, halter, high-neck bralette.

She donned a cool pair of rainbow colored sneakers, a long gold necklace, funky earrings, and a bunch of rainbow scrunchies.

On top of the outfit she threw on a black varsity jacket with a fuchsia lettering.

Miley Cyrus & Pharrell Work Together

We loved the way Miley looked in the video! She looked like she was having a blast with Pharell, as they were dancing away, kicking their legs and doing silly faces — it looks like she is having so much fun!

— Olivia Elgart

