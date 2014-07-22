Robert Pattinson: How Kristen Stewart Helped Him Get Role In ‘Idol’s Eye’

Even though they are no longer a couple, Kristen Stewart still deeply cares about Robert Pattinson and will do anything to show her support. In fact, the actress even helped her ex land a coveted role in a new movie co-starring one of the Brit’s favorite actors, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reports.

Thanks to Kristen Stewart, 24, Robert Pattinson, 28, will be teaming up with her Clouds of Sils Maria director Olivier Assayas in the new crime film Idol’s Eyes. The actress wanted to help make Rob’s dream to work with Academy Award winner Robert De Niro come true, an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Robert Pattinson In ‘Idol’s Eye’: Kristen Stewart Got Him The Role In Robert DeNiro Film

Kristen went out of her way to help Rob with his acting career and as a result he will be co-starring opposite Robert De Niro and Rachel Weisz in the film Idol’s Eye.

“Kristen talked to Olivier non-stop about how committed Rob is as an actor and as a result he basically got the role in his pocket. Kristen knew how much he wanted to work with Bobby [Robert Deniro],” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Kristen worked extensively with Olivier when he directed her in Clouds Of Sils Maria with Juliette Binoche and Chloë Grace Moretz. The film will be released in December.

Kristen Stewart Going On A Road Trip With Friends?

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Kristen was overheard discussing a possible road trip with her close buddies over lunch on July 16.

“Kristen came with two friends, a guy and a girl and they all shared different lunch plates. She looked really happy and was smiling and laughing with her friends. They were all talking about taking a road trip and where would be the most fun places to visit. There was a Lonely Planet travel book on the table that they were looking at while they ate,” an eyewitness at West Hollywood’s A.O.C. revealed EXCLUSIVELY.

–Reporting by Sandra Clark

