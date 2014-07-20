Miley Cyrus Dead? The Truth About Whether She’s Alive

Pacific Coast News

A shocking new report on social media boldly claims that singer Miley Cyrus is dead. Could it actually be true? Miley hasn’t posted anything on Instagram since July 18 — and now fans fear the worst. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY what’s REALLY going on!

A report released on July 19 says the following about Miley Cyrus, 21. “{SHOCKING) Miley Cyrus Found Dead in Her Los Angeles Home! Country singer Miley Cyrus found overdosed this afternoon in her Los Angeles home.” No! We have the whole truth behind this seemingly-tragic news.

Is Miley Cyrus Dead Or Alive? The Truth Is Finally Revealed

Take a deep breath, everyone — Miley is alive and well. She thinks the death hoax by The Epoch Times is actually “pretty funny” — and that’s one of the reasons she’s keeping quiet.

“Miley is just laying low and hanging out with her new dog and just relaxing,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She is aware of the death hoax and thought it was actually pretty funny. By not responding, she thinks it is that much more of a joke because people are continuing to believe it.”

Miley is totally OK with people thinking she’s dead, it seems. “She has mentioned to friends that this is her Paul [McCartney] is dead Beatles moment.”

Miley’s “Beatles moment” is referencing the large community of conspiracy theorists who believe that Paul McCartney actually died, but was replaced by a lookalike.

Since the death hoax is still very new, we understand Miley just wanting to lay low. But, for the sake of her fans who are freaking out online about the supposed death of their idol, we think Miley might want to put their minds at ease soon!

Fans Freak Out On Twitter Over Miley Cyrus Overdose Death Hoax

While we now know the shocking claim was a part of a cruel scam designed to have readers click on the post so the website could spread surveys to make money, some of Miley’s fans still believed their beloved idol has passed.

They took to Twitter to post their grief-stricken messages. “I’m panicking,” one fan tweeted. “Is Miley Cyrus seriously dead?” another asked.

Some think Miley was the victim of the hoax because of her mysterious hospital stay in April 2014.

Regardless of everything that’s happened with the hoax, we’re just happy that our favorite goofy, quirky singer is OK.

What do YOU think about Miley’s reaction to her own death hoax, HollywoodLifers? Do you think she should come out and make a statement that she’s alive, or should the singer keep quiet? Let us know what you think!

— Written by Megan Ross, Reporting by Russ Weakland

