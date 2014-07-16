Rachel McAdams ‘Devastated’ By Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes’ Baby Joy

PacificCoastNews, FameFlyNet

How is Rachel McAdams feeling now that her ex-love Ryan Gosling is going to be a father with his new girlfriend? Not great, a source revealed in a new interview. Poor Rachel!

Rachel McAdams, 35, is heartbroken over the news that Ryan Gosling, 33, is going to have a baby with Eva Mendes, 40. One week after news of the couple’s pregnancy broke, a source close to the actor’s ex-girlfriend reveals her utter devastation over losing him for good.

Rachel McAdams Is ‘Devastated’ Over Ryan Gosling’s Baby With Eva Mendes

If you’re a big fan of McGosling, this is going to hurt.

Now that everyone knows about Ryan and Eva’s pregnancy, the only remaining question is: How did Rachel take the news?

Sadly, not good. A source close to the actress told OK magazine, “[Rachel]’s devastated.”

Ryan and Rachel dated for several years before breaking up in 2007. The couple met while filming everyone’s favorite love story, The Notebook, which was released in 2004.

The magazine claims that the couple finally called it quits because Rachel was not ready to have children with Ryan, so the news that he is expecting with Eva must be an extraordinarily large blow to her heart.

Ryan Doesn’t Plan On Marrying Eva

Thankfully, there is still good news for Rachel — even though it’s probably not what Eva wants to hear.

Even though Eva is expecting their first child, Ryan has no intentions on marrying her.

“Ryan doesn’t think they need to marry just because they are having a baby,” a source close to the couple revealed.

What does Eva think about getting married? Well, you’ll have to read HollywoodLife.com‘s previous article to find out.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Does it upset you to know that Rachel is heartbroken over Ryan and Eva’s baby? Let us know your thoughts on this below!

— Lauren Cox

