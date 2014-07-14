Courtesy of Nickelodeon

‘Sam & Cat’ shocked the teen world when it was announced that the Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande starring show wouldn’t return after one season. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on why the show ultimately didn’t see a second season.

Sam & Cat fans were devastated to hear that the show was canceled after only one season. The show, starring Jennette McCurdy, 22, and Ariana Grande, 21, will never see a season two. Following the cancellation, HollywoodLife.com learned the exclusive scoop behind what motivated the show’s end.

‘Sam & Cat’ Canceled: Why Did The Hit Show End After Only One Season?

Both Jennette and Ariana are two of Hollywood’s brightest young stars. However, the stars of Nickelodeon’s Sam & Cat won’t be returning to the set for a second season. The show was abruptly canceled after just one season.

Following the shocking cancellation, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY found out the behind-the-scene scoop about what led to the show’s demise.

So, what happened? Both ladies, especially Ariana, were being catapulted into superstardom by means other than the hit show.

“The writing on the wall that the show was not returning was concrete once Ariana had a number one hit song, that was the final nail as Ariana is now in a different stratosphere in her career and will be pursuing other opportunities and worrying about her album,” a source close to the show told HollywoodLife.com exclusively.

The Sam & Cat cancellation rumors started swirling when racy nude photos were leaked of star Jennette. Plus, the rumblings of a feud between Ariana and Jennette didn’t help matters. HollywoodLife.com has learned if there really was drama on the show between the stars.

“Everything that you heard about the drama with the show is 100% true,” our source spilled. “Jennette is upset the show is not returning but she wanted to be treated with the same respect that Ariana was being treated with and also wanted more money.”

Ariana posted a very loving message on her Twitter detailing her wonderful time on Sam & Cat on July 13.

‘Sam & Cat’ Canceled: Only One Episode Left

There’s only one new episode left of Sam & Cat, which will air on July 17. HollywoodLife.com received an official statement from Nickelodeon about the cancellation.

“Nickelodeon will not be producing more episodes of Sam & Cat,” the statement read. “We are very proud of the show and its very talented cast and we wish them all the best…The time was right for everyone. They (Ariana and Jennette) are both 21 and are pursuing successful new paths in their careers, and we are in full production on Dan Schneider’s next series, Henry Danger, scheduled to premiere this fall.”

Sam & Cat repeats will also be on Nickelodeon’s schedule.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about the cancellation of Sam & Cat? Was Ariana’s breakout the ultimate cause? Or Jennette’s nude photo scandal? Let us know!

— Avery Thompson

More Ariana Grande News:

JavaScript is required to load the comments.