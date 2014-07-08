Zac Efron & Michelle Rodriguez’s Romance: How They ‘Really’ Bonded

Pacific Coast News

The attraction between Michelle and Zac is definitely palpable — we can see it by their crazy PDA on July 5. But how did it all start? HollywoodLife.com learned exclusively just what it is they’re bonding over.

After Michelle Rodriguez and Cara Delevigne called it quits following their a steamy romance, the Fast & Furious star leaned on one of her close friends — Zac Efron. And that is how their new fling began, HollywoodLife.com exclusively learned.

Zac Efron Dating Michelle Rodriguez — How It Started

“They have known each other for a little bit through mutual friends and have always been friendly,” a source close to Zac told us. “But during The Rover after party, they hung out all night and really bonded with each other on a whole new level. They both had something to bond over. He was there for her breakup and she was there for his substance issues and that bond has turned romantic.”

At the after party for The Rover on June 12, they were together “all night and left with each other,” an eyewitness told us exclusively, even though Michelle came back alone later on in the evening.

Zac & Michelle ‘Taking Things Extremely Slow’

We know they have chemistry — they were all over each other on a yacht on July 5, kissing and snuggling! It’s good that they bonded over something so strong and that they were able to help each other. In 2013, he admitted that he had spent time in rehab twice for alcohol and drug issues.

So, it’s also really great they’re not rushing anything.

“They are having fun and are taking things extremely slow, they have an understanding that this could blow up in their faces and they don’t want that to happen. But what they have currently is making them happy,” the source added.

We’re kind of loving these two — are you? Let us know your thoughts, HollywoodLifers!

— written by Emily Longeretta, reporting by Russ Weakland

