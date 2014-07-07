Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Reveals She Can Finally Smile Again

Courtesy of Instagram

It is so nice to see that beautiful smile again! Seven months after her father’s tragic death, Meadow Walker is slowly but surely taking the steps to move on with her life now that she is back to living with her mom, Rebecca Soteros.

When Paul Walker, 40, died in a horrific car accident in Nov. 2013, he left behind a beautiful little girl — Meadow Walker, 15. Now, 7 months after her father’s untimely death, the teenager has surfaced on social media and is happy to show the world that she can finally smile again.

Paul Walker’s Daughter Joins Social Media, Reveals That She Is Smiling Again

This is such a pleasant surprise.

After months of bitter custody battles between her mother and grandmother, Paul’s daughter Meadow has revealed her beautiful smile for the world to see once again.

The gorgeous teenager looked peaceful and happy sitting on the beach in a new photo shared on her Instagram account on Sunday, July 6.

“Glad to be back,” the teen captioned the photo. It is safe to assume that Meadow means it is good to be “back” in Hawaii, as her mom, Rebecca Soteros, was granted full custody by a California judge in May 2014.

In 2011, Meadow reportedly begged Paul to come and live with him in California because her mother, Rebecca Soteros, allegedly suffered from a drinking problem. At the time, Meadow was living with her mother in Hawaii. For several months after Paul’s death his mom, Cheryl Walker, fought for custody of her granddaughter.

It was previously reported that Paul begged Cheryl to take full guardianship of Meadow so that she would have someone around full time while he pursued acting.

However, Rebecca is reportedly involved in ongoing treatment for her alcoholism.

No matter what the status of Meadow’s current living situation, we are happy to see her smiling and moving on with her life. Clearly, she inherited her father’s good looks and positive spirit!

— Lauren Cox

