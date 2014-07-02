Adam Richman: ‘Man V. Food’ Star Loses Show After Social Media Rant

Adam Richman’s new Travel Channel show ‘Man Finds Food’ was set to make its debut on July 2, but it’s been pulled by the network after the star absolutely lost it while arguing with fans on Instagram.

Beloved Man V. Food host, Adam Richman, found himself in hot water in late June when he began arguing with fans and even suggesting one kill herself after a “thinspiration” photo he posted on Instagram caught plenty of criticism. Now the airing of Adam’s latest show, Man Finds Food, which was set to debut on July 2, has been postponed by the Travel Channel.

Adam Richman’s Instagram Meltdown

Adam’s Instagram photo — which has since been deleted — showed off his dramatic weight loss after the end of Man V. Food. The picture was captioned, “Had ordered this suit from a Saville Row tailor over a year ago. Think I’m going to need to take it in a little …#thinspiration.”

While his weight loss is impressive and commendable, his use of language and comments that followed this post are certainly not. One commenter, Amber Sarah, explained that the term “thinspiration” is “very popular in pro-anorexia and pro-bulimia circles, generally consisting of pictures of emaciated bodies, mantras like ‘What’s more important, that slice of pizza or a thigh gap?’ and suggestions, tips and motivation to either starve or purge.”

More Instagram users started to call out the TV host as well, and that’s when Adam lost it. He lashed out, even suggesting that one user should commit suicide: “Grab a razor blade and draw a bath. I doubt anyone will miss you,” he posted.

Unfortunately, that was not Adam’s only inappropriate comment.

“Maybe you’ll acknowledge that just because someone is on TV, they are no less worthy of human kindness, respect, forgiveness or patience… Give me a f****** break. If anyone acts like a c*** I’ll call them one. It’s not misogyny, it’s calling a spade a spade … if my use of the hashtag offended you, it was unintentional & for that I’m sorry,” Adam wrote, as well as, “Oh eat a bag of s**t, dummy. No apology is coming. If it inspires someone to attain a healthy thinner body then that was what it was meant to do. Only f**kup it seems was your dad’s choice to go without a condom.”

Adam Richman Loses His Latest Show

Following his inexcusable comments, Adam posted an apology to Twitter — which has since been deleted — saying, “Yes. I’ve responded to internet hate recently with vile words directed at those hating me. I am sorry, I should know better & will do better.” He also issued a statement to ABC News saying, “I’ve long struggled with my body image and have worked very hard to achieve a healthy weight. I’m incredibly sorry to everyone I’ve hurt.” But it’s all a little too late.

The Travel Channel was set to debut Adam’s new show, Man Finds Food, on July 2, but the airing is being postponed. The network didn’t comment any further on the decision, merely stating, “Travel Channel is postponing the July 2 series premiere of Man Finds Food.”

Who could blame the Travel Channel for making this decision? The things Adam said — to fans! — were shocking and absurdly inappropriate. He’s gonna need to do a lot of penance before getting put back on TV.

What do YOU think HollywoodLifers? Should Adam’s new show have been cancelled? Does he need to apologize again for his comments?

— Caitlin Beck

