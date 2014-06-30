Rihanna Vs. Beyonce: Who’s More Powerful? — Forbes List Revealed

Getty

Rihanna may be the younger diva, but does she light a candle to the almighty Queen B? Forbes recently released their top celebrity 100 on June 30, and a woman is actually running the entertainment world!

Everyone knows just how talented Rihanna, 26, is, but when it comes to being the number one women, does she reign supreme to the legendary Beyonce, 32? Forbes has released their collection of the top 100 celebrities and this years list may just surprise you!

Forbes Celebrity 100 List

As Beyonce would say, “Who runs the world? Girls!”

Forbes released their list top 100 celebrity of 2014 list and Queen B stole the show! Are you ready for this HollywoodLifers? The singer earns an estimated $115 million per year! So, it’s no surprise she reigns supreme on this year’s list. The “Drunk In Love” singer has built herself quite the empire.

Along with having a very successful music career, the Queen earns millions endorsing companies like H&M and Pepsi. She has a line of fragrances out in stores and then there’s her clothing company House of Dereon, to add to her lucrative estate.

Although, the “Single Ladies,” singer is the one bringing home the bacon, her hubby Jay-Z also made the top 10. Listed at the number six spot, he earns an estimated $60m per year.

Rihanna Fans: Rejoice She Was Top Ten

No need to get upset for Rihanna, though! She may not have been number one, but she was within the top ten and was ranked eight on the list, earning $48 million per year!

Money aside, Riri is one of the biggest celebrities to interact with her fans via social media. The “S & M” singer is the second most-powerful social media user on the Forbes list after Justin Bieber, whom was all the way down the top 100 celebrities list at number 33.

Basketball superstar, Lebron James took the second seat earning $72 million, followed by the powerful Dr. Dre in the number three slot pocketing $620 million! This is not only the best year of Dr. Dre’s career by hitting the top 10 on the list, but he has the highest yearly earnings total of any entertainer ever evaluated by Forbes. Those beats headphone purchases are really adding up for him!

What do you think, HollywoodLifers, were you surprised by Beyonce being number one on the list? Was there any celebrity you thought should of been higher or lower? Let us know!

— Brittany King

