Nina Dobrev’s Mom Supports Ian Somerhalder’s Congress Appearance

Ian may no longer be dating Nina, but he’s clearly still the golden boy in her mother’s eyes! With the ‘Vampire Diaries’ actor appearing in front of Congress on June 24 to testify for animal rights and environmental protection, Michaela Constantine rushed to Twitter to show her love and do some promotional overhaul.

Ian Somerhalder: Nina Dobrev’s Mom Supports Him On Twitter

Nina’s mom has tweeted multiple times from her Twitter handle, @paintaworld, in the lead-up to Ian’s momentous Congressional testimony:

Ian will be testifying in front of Congress at 2p.m.EST. He’ll tweet the streaming info, as soon as he gets it, so stay tuned — Paint A World (@paintaworld) June 24, 2014

@iansomerhalder Look what we got from @whynotnian: “@paintaworld here’s the link to watch ian this afternoon ;) http://t.co/HabMBFfswj” — Paint A World (@paintaworld) June 24, 2014

Are we totally sure that Nina’s mom isn’t Ian’s publicist?

One thing’s for sure — she’s definitely more invested in Ian’s life than Nina is at the moment. While Michaela was tweeting supportive messages to her daughter’s ex, Nina was posting sexy pictures of herself on vacation.

Ian Somerhalder’s Congressional Testimony

Ian is looking to make a difference in the world by appearing in front of Congress. The renown animal rights activist is flexing his celebrity like never before to raise awareness on many of the environmental injustices occurring around the world. On June 20, Ian explained specifically what he’d be addressing in an Instagram post:

Wow. My Testimony: Before the U.S House of Representatives Committee on Natural Resources, Subcommittee on Fisheries, Wildlife, Oceans and Insular Affairs Regarding the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Plan to Implement a Ban on the Commercial Trade in Elephant Ivory and the Consequences of that Policy. I will do my absolute best-you’ll be there with me in that room on Capitol Hill. You give me so much strength, you inspire me to do more, not sleep and forge the future with you for us all. Wish me LUCK! PLEASE!

Sounds like a worthy cause, Ian — no wonder Nina’s mom is still cheering you on!

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Is it cute that Michaela’s still supporting Ian on Twitter, or awkward? Let us know!

