Kim Kardashian Flaunts Cleavage & Side Boob For Sexy Date Night

GSI, PacificCoastNews

Kim is definitely keeping things hot with her new husband! She sported a very sexy dress for a date night with Kanye that featured tons of cleavage and sideboob thanks the the plunging neckline. We think Kim totally pulled it off and looked insanely hot — do you agree?

Kim Kardashian, 33, has never been afraid of showing some skin, whether it is for a racy photo shoot or a steamy red carpet look… but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flashed her best assets while showing off one of her sexiest, most revealing looks ever for date night with her hubby, Kanye West, on June 22. The couple was spotted stepping into Kanye’s matte black Lamborghini, the perfect carriage for this fairytale couple as they departed from sceney LA eatery Craig’s. We think this is one of Kim’s best looks! Do you agree?

Kim Kardashian — Boobs On Display For Date Night With Kanye West In Braless Outfit:

The day after hosting what was probably the coolest kid birthday party in the history of big bashes for their 1-year-old daughter, North West, Kimye had a well-deserved date night! America’s favorite power couple looked as striking as ever in their seemingly coordinated dark ensembles, and Kim’s outfit could not have been sexier.

Kim showed her chest from every angle possible, ensuring that every snapshot would be a cleavage-filled photo! Her ample assets spilled out of the plunging neckline from both the front and the side, making it clear that she wasn’t rocking a bra underneath this look. She paired the revealing top with a knit skirt that clung to her curvy figure and hit just below the knee. The top featured a very deep V and little coverage for the busty reality star, but the more conservative hemline of the skirt totally balanced it out. Showing some sideboob can be a risky move, but we think it totally paid off — and we aren’t surprised, considering this is the hot mom’s signature look!

Kim accessorized with simple stud earrings, a gold clutch, and tan shoes– just like Kanye! While Kim stole the show, Kanye looked just as dapper for a night out with his lady love while wearing leather pants, a navy tee, and a black, zip-up jacket. As handsome as he looked, we were almost too intrigued with Kim’s outfit to even notice the “Stronger” singer’s stylish threads!

It’s hard to imagine that Kanye made much eye contact with his beautiful wife on the date, and who could blame him? Kim looked gorgeous in her very little black get-up and we can’t get enough of her look! What do you think about Kim’s dress? Are you loving her ‘if you’ve got it, flaunt it’ motto?

— Michelle Tedder

More Kim Kardashian News:

JavaScript is required to load the comments.