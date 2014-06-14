Miley Cyrus Calls Herself A ‘Whore’ – See Topless Selfie

Courtesy of Instagram

Is calling yourself a “whore” a new trend in Hollywood or something? First, Kim Kardashian called herself the term on a ‘KUWTK’ preview. Now, Miley Cyrus just posted a barely-clothed photo on Instagram on June 14 with the shocking caption #postshowerinstagramwhoreselfielife.

We’re speechless. Miley Cyrus, 21, is no stranger to jaw-dropping behavior, but calling herself a “whore” for the world to see on Instagram is one of the wildest moves we’ve seen from the singer lately. We know Miley’s comfortable showing skin — she’s gone topless during plenty of photo shoots. We applaud Miley’s major body confidence, but we seriously can’t believe the singer called herself a “whore!”

Miley Cyrus: Bikini Instagram Post on June 14 Calling Herself A ‘Whore’

In Miley’s Instagram post, the singer lays seductively on a bed wearing only a basic black-and-white bikini. Proudly showing off her tattoos, Miley’s pic features the singer from her shoulders to just about the bottom of her torso. Miley’s body looks unbelievable in the pic — and there’s no doubt the snapshot is sexy. But Miley’s caption of the pic, #postshowerinstagramwhoreselfielife, leaves us — confused. We love Miley for being everything BUT boring — and we hope she’s just joking (and doesn’t actually think of herself that way) in her June 14 post!

Miley’s been celebrating her single status all over the place lately. Now that Miley and her ex Liam Hemsworth are officially over, she’s just being Miley and doing exactly what she wants! At her Bangerz tour Milan stop on June 8, Miley had a full-on make out session with one of her dancer’s onstage! She’s a rebel, that’s for sure!

That’s not the only sexy selfie Miley posted today! She posted a pre-shower selfie, and although she didn’t call herself a whore in that post, Miley’s not wearing a top and barely covering her boobs! Click through the gallery above to see the topless photos.

Miley Cyrus Disses Selena Gomez Onstage: Sings ‘FU’ To Photo Of Singer

Miley’s #postshowerinstagramwhoreselfielife post comes just days after her major scandal with Selena Gomez, 21. During Miley’s tour stop in Milan on June 8, an audience member had a cut-out of Selena. While singing her song “FU,” Miley grabbed the Selena cut-out and sang the song to it. Talk about a major public diss! Since the scandal, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “Selena would never do what Miley did and doesn’t really have any respect for her in the first place. She thinks Miley’s number one priority in life is getting attention and she actually feels sorry for her!” Eek. We gotta wonder what Sel thinks of Miley’s “whore” Instagram post.

What do YOU think about Miley’s Instagram post, HollywoodLifers? Let us know in the comments!

— Megan Ross

