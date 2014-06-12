Khloe Kardashian Supports Brother Rob: Calls Him ‘Beautiful’ — New Pic

Courtesy of Instagram, Twitter

Khloe has been all about posting quotes that she can directly relate to — and her latest sounds like it’s supporting her brother Rob!

Khloe Kardashian has recently stepped in and really started showing her love and support for her brother, Rob Kardashian who is going through a tough time right now. On June 11, she posted a new quote about how beautiful he is!

Khloe Kardashian: Rob Kardashian’s ‘Beautiful’

“Sometimes the most beautiful people are beautifully broken,” the quote by R.M. Drake read. This is one of many she’s been posting from R.M. Drake, and we definitely think it’s about Rob — he’s going through a lot right now and suffering with depression, but he’s definitely still beautiful.

On June 2, she also posted a Bruce Lee quote that could have been about Rob: “For it is easy to criticize and break down the spirit of others, but to know yourself takes a lifetime.”

Khloe Stepping Up When Family Is Not

She doesn’t want others to break her other brother down — especially because she’s really focusing on helping him.

“Out of all of the Kardashians, Khloe has been the most concerned and supportive of Rob,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “You would think she would be too preoccupied withFrench Montana, but she texts Rob inspirational messages all the time and has been reaching out to him nonstop since the whole wedding fiasco.”

After he fled the wedding, Kim Kardashian was upset that he made it all about him, we learned, and she apparently really wanted an apology. However, Khloe knows it’s time to focus on him.

Do you think Khloe’s posts are sweet about Rob? Do you think he’s reading them? Let us know!

— Emily Longeretta

