‘Duck Dynasty’ Scandal: Producer Breaks Silence – ‘I Know Phil’s Beliefs’

‘Duck Dynasty’ has been under fire for Phil Robertson’s anti-gay comments, ever since his hateful remarks in December 2013. Now, the series’ executive producer is finally breaking her silence. Does she stand behind Phil? Keep reading to find out.

Duck Dynasty‘s Season 6 premiere episode on Wednesday, June 11, was chock full of family-friendly fun, and void of homophobic slurs, but the reality TV show will forever be associated with Phil Robertson‘s anti-gay beliefs. Can the Robertsons ever bounce back?

‘Duck Dynasty’ Executive Producer Breaks Silence After Anti-Gay Scandal

Duck Dynasty is a bonafide hit, but its fan base has fallen, since Phil Robertson’s shocking, homophobic interview, in which he bashed gay people.

Phil has continued to spread his beliefs, as seen in this recent church sermon, but A&E (the network behind Duck Dynasty) has not fired him — in fact, he was temporarily suspended when the original scandal hit the media, but production was never halted.

It doesn’t seem that Phil will be fired anytime soon. Although the network ultimately makes casting calls, the series’ executive producer, Deirdre Gurney, is finally breaking her silence.

‘Duck Dynasty’ Producer Supports Phil Robertson

During a roundtable interview on The Hollywood Reporter‘s reality roundtable, Deirdre (who does not work for A&E, but rather the production company that creates the show) spoke up, in support of Phil.

“I wanted to be able to speak and explain, but we couldn’t,” Deirdre said, alongside her reality star panel, which included Jeff Probst, Carson Daly and Tim Gunn. “We know our talent. I know Phil Robertson. I know his beliefs. I know how he treats a crew that has several gay people on it and people of different races and people from all different places.”

Although Deirdre insists that Phil treats all sorts of people with respect, Tim, who is openly gay, fired back.

“Are you saying he didn’t make the comments?” the Project Runway personality asked.

“He made them, but he doesn’t deny who he is,” the producer responded. “He has beliefs and stands by them. But that isn’t how he treats people — it is what he thinks. I think there’s a separation between what he thinks and how he thinks people should be treated. I don’t think he was saying anything about how people should be treated.”

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Are Phil’s comments any less offensive, just because he doesn’t treat gay people poorly or should he still be under fire for making his hateful remarks? Let us know.

