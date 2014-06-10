‘Shipping Wars’: Watch Roy Garber’s Final Episode Before His Death

Courtesy of A&E

‘Shipping Wars’ star Roy Garber tragically passed away from a fatal heart attack on January 17, 2014. Roy will not remain in the current season of his hit reality series, but he did appear in two episodes in Season 6. Click to WATCH Roy’s final moments.

Season 6 of Shipping Wars is just not the same without the late Roy Garber, who passed away earlier this year. Roy was featured in two brand new episodes, which premiered on June 3, 2014, and were his last. To honor Roy, take a look at his last moments on the series.

Roy Garber’s Final Moments On ‘Shipping Wars’

Roy Garber was a fan favorite character on A&E’s Shipping Wars so when he suddenly passed away from a heart attack, fans were shocked and saddened. They were also surprised to see Roy on the show’s June 3 premiere.

HollywoodLife.com confirmed with the network that those final two episodes would be Roy’s last. To honor Roy, we have his final moments here for his fans to watch.

Roy meets up with a control freak client, in the clip above, and has to ship an arcade game. Watching Roy reminds us what a great guy he was, and how much we’ll miss him!

Roy Garber Dies At 49

The Shipping Wars‘ star died on January 17, 2014 from a major heart attack — Roy had suffered from a heart complication, his family said.

The 49-year-old, who was described as “a serious jack-of-all-trades, and a major know-it-all,” left behind his longtime girlfriend who confirmed his death and his son, Travis.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a member of the A&E family,” said the network, at the time of Roy’s death. “Our thoughts are with Roy’s loved ones during this difficult time. He will be missed.”

Our thoughts are with Roy’s loved ones, here at HollywoodLife.com, too.

HollywoodLifers, are you a fan of Shipping Wars? Leave a comment below to honor Roy.

