Jennifer Lawrence: Why She’s Totally Annoyed By Shailene Woodley

It turns out the actress is slowly becoming irritated that Shailene appears to be copying everything she does! From cutting her hair super short, to then taking on strong female roles, to even copying her red carpet style! HollywoodLifers, do you think Jennifer should feel threatened?

Jennifer Lawrence is a gorgeous actress and Oscar winner, so what could she really be worried about? VH1’s The Gossip Table claims that the 23-year-old feels like Shailene Woodley, 22, who currently stars in The Fault in Our Stars, is trying to imitate her life and onscreen work!

Does Jennifer Lawrence Think Shailene Woodley Wants To Become Her?

Jennifer is reportedly annoyed that Shailene recently cut off all her hair, just like her! Okay, but that could just be a coincidence … right?

The report also claims that Jennifer feels like she’s trying to take on action roles just like The Hunger Games! But it doesn’t end there, The Gossip Table is also reporting that Shailene’s recent red carpet dress, that she wore to the Madrid premiere of Divergent, on April 3, was very similar to the one Jennifer wore to the 2011 Oscars.

This is very interesting but we’re not sure if we actually think Jennifer would be threatened like this. We love both of these stars and we think there’s room for everyone!

Shailene Gets Career Advice From Jennifer

Shailene told MTV that she got advice from Jennifer about whether or not to star in her recent hit film, Divergent.

I still don’t know her. I’ve never met her. She was kind enough — I asked her, ‘How do you feel about ‘Hunger Games’ and having started in movies like ‘Winter’s Bone’ and being recognized for that, do you feel ‘Hunger Games’ was a smart decision for your personal life and your anonymity?’ All of these sort of concerns one has before taking on a movie like this. She said, ‘You’d be a fool not to take it. Some things change. Don’t make a sex tape, don’t do drugs, don’t go to Whole Foods when the movie opens. Other than that, just, like, live your life and have fun.’ Yeah, hearing that from her was really grounding and sort of made the decision so much easier because I do respect her and her choices.

— Chloe Melas

