Fans were devastated when Damon was killed off on the Season 5 finale of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ on May 15, but his death means the return of his equally hot brother Stefan! And with two vampire beauties potentially on Stefan’s to-do list next season, his love life could be hotter than ever!

Fans are completely obsessed with Elena (Nina Dobrev) and Damon’s (Ian Somerhalder) epic love affair on The Vampire Diaries but let’s not forget that Elena and Stefan (Paul Wesley) were the original hot couple on the show! Now that Stefan’s back and Damon is seemingly gone forever, will Elena and Stefan rekindle their romance in Season 6? If so, it may not be as simple this time around, since we’ve also been picking up on hints that there’s something steamy brewing between Caroline (Candice Accola) and Stefan! TVD co-creater and executive producer Julie Plec gives us some insight into this sexy potential love triangle in a revealing new interview.

‘Vampire Diaries’ Season 6 Spoilers — Elena, Stefan & Caroline Love Triangle?

When asked if there would be a Stefan-Elena-Caroline love triangle on Season 6, Julie told Entertainment Weekly on May 16:

Well, you know, I think people will actually be surprised by how each of those three have individually handled the tragedy that they’ve had to face. In the beginning of the season, it’s really about trying for all these friends to find their way back to each other, as opposed to having set the stage for any romantic entanglements. If anything, they’ve disentangled briefly from each other. Part of the journey of the first part of the season is, if we can’t stay close and have each other and be here for each other, then what’s the point? We don’t have anything. And in addition, of course, it’s if we can’t get our home back and live in our home and get back what was ours, then all of this was for naught.

Some fans are still shipping Elena and Stefan even after all these years, but Stefan and Caroline’s relationship has definitely deepened in recent seasons, and seemed especially strong at the end of Season 5.

After learning about Bonnie’s (Kat Graham) death in the finale, Stefan told Caroline that she could always count on him, just as he knows he can count on her. Sounds like this could be the beginning of something more for them!

Ian Somerhalder Leaving ‘Vampire Diaries’ For Good? — Damon’s Fate Revealed

Just to complicate things even MORE, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned (and Julie Plec has also confirmed) that Damon will also be returning for Season 6.

“There is no issue with Ian and Nina at all,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He will be back, he needed time to film other stuff and it’s all about keeping the storyline interesting.”

Yes. This could get VERY interesting. Forget about a love triangle — it sounds like there might be a love square!

So what do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Would you rather see Stefan with Elena or Caroline next season? Are you relieved to hear that Damon will be back? Let us know!

— Tierney McAfee

