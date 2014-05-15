Kennedy Summers Named ‘Playboy’s’ 2014 Playmate Of The Year

Another blonde bunny takes the title! Kennedy Summers, 27, has been named ‘Playboy’s’ 55th Playmate of the Year — congratulations!

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner has announced that 27-year-old Kennedy Summers, the mag’s Miss December cover girl, has landed the coveted 2014 Playmate of the Year title.

Kennedy Summers: Playmate Of The Year — Playboy Awards 2014 Title

A lavish luncheon was held in Kennedy’s honor on May 15, at the Playboy Mansion in Holmby Hills, Calif., where Hugh announced the news and revealed Kennedy’s June 2014 Playmate of the Year cover, shown above.

Kennedy, who was born in Berlin and raised in Virginia, is so much more than just a pretty face and a bodacious body. The bilingual international model holds a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and a master’s degree in health administration. And that’s not all — Kennedy is currently working on her M.D., with plans to become a plastic surgeon.

Hef himself took to Twitter to congratulate the brainy blonde beauty and share some photos from the celebration, tweeting:

Congratulations @misskennedys, our new Playmate Of The Year! #PMOY14 Photos by Elayne Lodge. pic.twitter.com/iMUdwZ5JTW — Hugh Hefner (@hughhefner) May 15, 2014

Kennedy first appeared in Playboy as the magazine’s December 2013 Playmate of the Month — she certainly has come a long way!

Kennedy Summers Wants To ‘Break Boundaries’

Kennedy is so honored to have been chosen as the Playmate of the Year and she’s vowing to make the most of her title.

“As 2014’s Playmate of the Year, my mission is to help Playboy thrive, as it always has, to break boundaries and carry us into the future,” Kennedy says. “I couldn’t be more excited!”

And we are so excited for her!

Along with her title, Kennedy receives $100,000 in prize money; an Oris Artelier Date Diamonds watch, featuring a multi-piece stainless steel case set with 72 diamonds; and a one-year lease on a MINI John Cooper Works Roadster. The sporty MINI Roadster is a compact two-seater with excellent boot capacity. Like every MINI, its go-kart handling, innovative features and stylish design make for a unique motoring experience with the top up or down.

What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Does Kennedy deserve to be the 2014 Playmate of the Year or were you rooting for another beautiful bunny? Let us know!

— Tierney McAfee

More ‘Playboy’ News: