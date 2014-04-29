Courtesy of Bravo/NBC

The first season of ‘Southern Charm’ has come and gone, but the rumor mill is still brewing! After Thomas and Kathryn’s surprise baby and Cameran’s out-of-nowhere wedding, the biggest shocker of all has come to fruition. Jenna’s luxurious life was reportedly all made up for the show!

Jenna King gained reality stardom from Southern Charm, but it seems that she also got a lot more perks from the show: money, clothes and real estate! The series followed a group of wealthy old-money coeds, but Jenna reportedly does not lead a charmed life — unless she’s in front of the cameras. Keep reading for the shocking details!

Did Jenna King Fake Her Wealthy Lifestyle For ‘Southern Charm’?

Southern Charm became a quick hit on the reality TV circuit, but is it real? Viewers have already been left astounded by Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis’s baby, not to mention Cameran Eubank’s surprise wedding, but fans are about to be even more shocked because Jenna King is reportedly not even rich!

According to the Daily Mail, Jenna is the odd woman out for reasons much more serious than her dark hair and shaved head: she faked her wealth and luxurious lifestyle! The site reports that Jenna comes from very humble beginnings and lied about being a “well-to-do South Carolina girl” who calls Charleston her home. In fact, her childhood home was a far cry from her mansion featured on the show — she grew up in a trailer!

The home that belonged to Jenna on the show — on camera, she mysteriously told cast mate Whitney Sudler-Smith that she bought it “with my bank account” — was rented by the network specifically for filming purposes, according to the Daily Mail.

“The house was temporarily rented last year just for the Bravo shoot,’ a real estate professional told the site. ‘They used it for some interior and exterior shots and Jenna had absolutely nothing else to do with the property. She never lived there or owned it.’



Jenna Responds To The Rumors

It’s not just Jenna’s property that is reportedly fake. Her incredible wardrobe was bought for her, too! On the April 28 reunion special, Andy Cohen asked Jenna about her former boyfriend Lou who famously bought her tons of expensive shoes, among other pricey items.

Jenna said that she is no longer with Lou, but did respond to the gold digger rumors when Whitney pointed out that he bought her a closet full of Christian Louboutins — she said that the price of those shoes meant absolutely nothing to him.

Andy also asked Jenna where her money came from on the reunion show, and she responded, “I’m really good at rolling the dice playing Craps.”

Seems like these kids are good at a handful of vices: drinking, lusting and gambling!

— Elizabeth Wagmeister

