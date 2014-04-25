Columbus Short Fired From ‘Scandal’ After Real-Life Domestic Violence

Courtesy of ABC

Goodbye, Harrison! Actor Columbus Short has been fired from ‘Scandal’, in light of his real life scandals. The news comes after Columbus was charged with battery for allegedly attacking and threatening to kill his wife.

This is one scandalous story that Shonda Rhimes did not write — Columbus Short, who stars as Harrison Wright on ABC’s hit drama Scandal, has officially been fired from the series, after making real-life headlines for domestic violence. Keep reading for all of the breaking details, plus Columbus’s emotional statement.

Columbus Short Fired From ‘Scandal’

The season finale of Scandal suddenly all makes sense — Harrison, an employee at Olivia Pope’s (Kerry Washington) crisis management firm, was held at gunpoint, but was unclearly killed off the series. Well, now it’s safe to say that Harrison will not survive the season’s cliffhanger because the actor has just been axed from the show!

The news, of course, comes just weeks after Columbus Short was charged for battery, after he reportedly violently attacked his wife in their Los Angeles home on April 7, threatening to kill both her and himself, due to her alleged cheating.

In an official statement, Columbus confirmed his firing: “At this time I must confirm my exit from a show I’ve called home for 3 years, with what is the most talented ensemble in television today. Everything must come to an end and unfortunately the time has come for Harrison Wright to exit the canvas. I wish nothing but the best for Shonda, Kerry and the rest of the cast…”

Fans have vocalized their desire for Columbus to be cut, in light of his shocking real-life crisis.

Columbus Short Charged With Battery After Allegedly Attacking His Wife

Columbus’s wife, Tanee McCall-Short, filed for divorce, after she was allegedly attacked by her famous husband who threatened to kill her and himself on April 7 in their Los Angeles home.

Tuere claimed that Columbus threatened to hit her with a bottle of wine, poured the wine all over her, choked her and then grabbed a knife for a game called “Truth or Truth,” which put her at knifepoint with Columbus threatening to stab her in the leg, if she lied, according to TMZ. This was all prompted by Columbus believing that his wife had cheated on him.

This is not the first time that Shonda has fired one of her actors, during the run of a hit series. The show creator cut Isaiah Washington from Grey’s Anatomy, after he made anti-gay slurs at co-star T.R. Knight.

— Elizabeth Wagmeister

