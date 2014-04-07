Human Barbie: Read Her Shocking New Racist Interview

A Ukrainian model who has made it her life’s mission to look exactly like the iconic — and inhumanly proportioned — Barbie doll shares her troubling take on multiracial people in a new interview with ‘GQ.’ Brace yourself, her opinions may shock you.

Valeria Lukyanova should probably stick to modeling — and that’s pushing it. The Ukrainian model, who looks exactly like your daughter’s Barbie doll only creepier, gets slammed in a new GQ article, in which the mag refers to her as a “racist space alien.”

The 28-year-old model clearly has a disturbing view of what beauty is, but she took it to a whole new level when she admitted in a shocking new GQ interview that she finds biracial people unattractive.

“For example, a Russian marries an Armenian, they have a kid, a cute girl, but she has her dad’s nose. She goes and files it down a little, and it’s all good,” she tells the men’s magazine. “Ethnicities are mixing now, so there’s degeneration, and it didn’t used to be like that.”

We’re all cringing too — but wait, she’s not done.

“Remember how many beautiful women there were in the 1950s and 1960s, without any surgery? And now, thanks to degeneration, we have this,” the model continues. “I love the Nordic image myself. I have white skin; I am a Nordic type — perhaps a little Eastern Baltic, but closer to Nordic.”

How about closer to CRAZY!?

Valeria is one hot mess! The model also posed for GQ and her photos will leave you speechless.

In one of the pics, she’s shown kneeling on the sand at the beach, sporting a hot pink bikini. Her chest, which has clearly been surgically enhanced, is on display front and center. Her hair is super long and appears to have gone through one too many bleach blonde sessions.

And her face? Ha! It’s smooth, almost porcelain even. There’s not one wrinkle on it. And let’s not forget her outrageous make-up. She’s definitely a dead ringer for Malibu Barbie — not that that’s a good thing.

To all you women out there, we hope you know that true beauty always shines from the inside out. Don’t you agree, HollywoodLifers? Let us know!

