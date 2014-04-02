Gloria Vanderbilt: Son Anderson Cooper Will Not Inherit Her Fortune

Getty

The CNN reporter has just revealed that his very famous and rich mother, will not be leaving him any money when she dies. HollywoodLifers, should Anderson receive an inheritance?

Anderson Cooper grew up in a very famous New York family, The Vanderbilts. Anderson, 46, is the son of Gloria Vanderbilt, 90, a socialite, who became very famous for a line of jeans in the 70s. Gloria’s net worth is valued at around $200 million, according to Celebrity New Worth, but Anderson told Howard Stern on April 2, that his mother is leaving him “no trust fund.”

Anderson, who has a reported net worth of around $100 million, doesn’t exactly need the money and he has no problem with his mother’s decision.

“My mom’s made clear to me that there’s no trust fund,” he said. “There’s none of that. Who’s inherited a lot of money that has gone on to do things in their own life? From the time I was growing up, if I felt that there was some pot of gold waiting for me, I don’t know that I would’ve been so motivated. She made more money on her own than she ever inherited. We believe in working.”

He reportedly makes $11 million a year at CNN.

Anderson’s Daytime Show Gets The Boot

The star released the below statement when he learned that his show, Anderson, had been canceled in 2012, after just two seasons.

“I am very proud of the work that our terrific staff has put into launching and sustaining our show for two seasons,” Anderson said in a statement. “I am also grateful to Telepictures for giving me the opportunity, and indebted to viewers, who have responded so positively.”

Warner Bros. also issued a statement:

“We are extremely proud of Anderson and the show that he and the entire production team have produced. While we made significant changes to the format, set and produced it live in its second season, the series will not be coming back for a third season in a marketplace that has become increasingly difficult to break through. We will continue to deliver top-quality shows throughout next summer.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Gloria should leave Anderson an inheritance?

— Chloe Melas

