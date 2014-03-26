‘Teen Wolf’ Shocker: Daniel Sharman May Not Return For Season 4

Courtesy of MTV

‘Teen Wolf’ creator Jeff Davis has revealed that Daniel Sharman, who plays Isaac Lahey, may not appear in Season 4 of everyone’s favorite supernatural teen drama! Read on to find out why.

We’re basically in a state of constant mourning over here. The mirrors are covered and all we wear is black. Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis spilled in an interview on March 25 that Daniel Sharman has also asked to leave the show. Read on to find out why Daniel is choosing to leave, what Jeff’s plans are for writing Isaac Lahey out of the show, and mourn with us!

‘Teen Wolf’: Daniel Sharman’s Isaac Lahey To Be Written Out Of Show

Is there something in the water in Hollywood? Beloved characters from our favorite TV shows are choosing to be written out left and right. First, Crystal Reed leaves Teen Wolf, then Josh Charles leaves The Good Wife, and now Daniel Sharman is also asking to leave Teen Wolf! As Jeff Davis revealed in an interview with TVLine‘s Andy Swift,

“Daniel Sharman, actually, may not be returning for Season 4. He came to me shortly after Crystal; he was waffling about it. We’d actually convinced him to do Season 3B — I think he was holding out on that as well. He told me he wanted to try other things, maybe do a movie, and I said, ‘OK, if we can’t convince you to stay, you tell me where it should go.'”

How depressing! However, Daniel seems to know the score with Jeff, who apparently told his boss, “Please don’t kill me off!” To that effect, Jeff went on to say that “there’s a possibility Isaac will return, but we don’t know for sure.”

‘Teen Wolf’ Season 4 To Be A Whole New Show

With the departures of a whopping four characters — Allison, Isaac, and twins Aiden and Ethan — and the return of Kate Argent (Jill Wagner), it looks like Season 4 of Teen Wolf will be a whole new show! But hey, maybe that needs to happen — the show could use a bit of a reset button. But how are we to deal with the loss of Daniel’s beautiful, angelic face? We wish Daniel all the best in the movie career he’s pursuing, but we sure do hope he’ll return. Isaac is an interesting, complex character and we would love to see more of of his damaged psyche explored! (Oops, does that make us sadists?)

Oh, and we don’t need to belabor our still-upset feelings over Allison needing to die while Isaac gets to live, right? Yeah, you get it.

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Will you miss Daniel Sharman on Teen Wolf? Will he be back? Vote and comment below!

— Amanda Michelle Steiner

