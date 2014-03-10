Belle Knox’s Dad Returns From Army Tour To Learn Daughter Is A Porn Star

Courtesy of Twitter

Kevin Weeks left for Afghanistan with daughter, Miriam Weeks at home — and when he returned, he found Belle Knox. In a new interview, a family member revealed how he reacted when he came home to the shocking news that his daughter had become a porn star.

Dr. Kevin Weeks was completely “floored” when he returned home from Afghanistan to the news that his daughter, 18, had begun doing porn. Belle Knox, whose real name is Miriam Weeks, was brought up as a devout Christian, but when she couldn’t pay for tuition at Duke University, she began doing porn.

Belle Knox’s Father ‘Floored’ With Porn-Star News

“This is a tragedy in the family,” Amanda Minor, Belle’s brother Paul’s mother-in-law told MailOnline. “The father is one of the best human beings I’ve ever met. He is just back from Afghanistan; he served his country, how awesome is that?”

While it is impressive — he deals with war veterans at the Mann Grandstaff VA Medical Center when he’s home — he didn’t get the warm welcoming he had hoped for, and naturally he was shocked by the news. Prior to leaving, Kevin, 54, was “so proud of his daughter.”

“There’s no way they could have known this was going on,” Amanda said. “It’s terrible. But they would never abandon their daughter. This is a nightmare what the family are going through. The family adore this girl. Maybe she got into something that she shouldn’t have? I can’t explain why she’s done this. There’s no way the parents should be painted like this, they’ve given their kids every opportunity in life.”

Additionally, her father’s official medical page was hacked on Google Plus, and a photo of his daughter was posted. Comments like, “Don’t know what kind of doctor he is, but he did a pretty bad job of raising his daughter,” filled the site.

Belle Knox ‘Loves’ Doing Porn

She is also spoke out in multiple interviews about how she feels.

”If Duke had given me the proper financial resources, I wouldn’t have done porn. They have nobody to blame for the scandal but themselves,” Belle told Playboy SFW on March 4, going on that it would have caused “an enormous financial burden on my family.”

However, the student is enjoying her newfound career.

“We are in a society where we are so repressed, every single day. We’re told that sex is bad, Belle told CNN‘s Piers Morgan on March 5. “To be in porn and to be able to be naked and to be able to be free and have that sexual autonomy, it is so incredibly freeing. I think eighty percent of the world’s traffic on the internet is pornography. And I think that probably every single person at some point in their life has watched pornography. So I think it’s extremely hypocritical that the same society that consumes me is also condemning me.”

What do you think of Belle Knox’s father? Are you surprised he’s standing by his daughter? Let us know!

— Emily Longeretta

More Belle Knox News:

JavaScript is required to load the comments.