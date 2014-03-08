Speaker Knockerz: Rapper, 19, Found Dead In South Carolina Home

Courtesy of Youtube

Speaker Knockerz was found dead in his South Carolina home on March 6, according to reports from the Richland County Coroner’s office.

Speaker Knockerz, 19, had been missing for several days before his body was discovered in his South Carolina Home on March 6. The Richland County Coroner’s office revealed details that paint a picture of a mysterious death.

Speaker Knockerz Found Dead In South Carolina Home

The young rapper was found dead on March 6 at a South Carolina home, according to reports released by the Richland County Coroner’s office, reports Billboard.com.

Speaker, whose real name is Derek McAllister, was discovered in his garage on Two Notch Road in Columbia, SC. Coroner Gary Watts stated that he did not suspect foul play and an autopsy performed on the emcee turned up no sign of trauma. Results are pending for a toxicology test to determine if Speaker had any legal or illegal substances present in his body at the time of his death.

The case and mystery are still very much open as the Richland County Sheriffs Department is still investigating the death, reports Billboard.com.

It’s been speculated that Speaker may have been missing for at least two days prior to being found. A Facebook user who identified herself as the rapper’s biological mother, Mesha Wilson, said he was last seen on the night of March 4, while in a black Camaro.

“It’s not like him not to communicate or come home for this long period of time,” Mesha reportedly wrote. “I pray that my son is ok.”

Speaker Knockerz — Young Emcee’s Death Still Under Investigation

Though Speaker was an unsigned artist at the time of his death, the rapper’s videos on YouTube average somewhere between 200,000 to 3 million-plus views.

Soon after his death was made public, #RIPSpeakerKnockerz became a Twitter trend.

What do you think HollywoodLifers? Do you think there was foul play involved in Speaker’s death? Leave us your thoughts in the comments.

Watch: Speaker Knockerz — Lonely

— Bryant Perkins

More Closely Related Rapper Deaths:

JavaScript is required to load the comments.