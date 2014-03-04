Jennette McCurdy Breaks Silence: My Racy Pics Were For One ‘Low’ Person

Jennette wants everyone to know her side of the story — so she’s telling it. After racy pics of her in lingerie hit the web on March 3, the Nickelodeon star took to Twitter to explain that they were super secret pics.

None of us were supposed to see those lingerie pics that hit the web of 21-year-old Jennette McCurdy. The actress, who is known for her role on iCarly and her short-lived relationship with NBA star Andre Drummond, spoke out in two tweets so that her fans could “connect the dots” and figure out what happened.

Jennette McCurdy Speaks Out After Racy Lingerie Pics

With Twitter all the buzz about Jennette’s new pics, the young star must have figured it was time to stand up for herself.

She tweeted the following messages back to back:

To anyone disappointed: I sent those pics to 1 person. You can connect the dots. Shocked someone would stoop so low. I just speak w/ candor. — Jennette McCurdy (@jennettemccurdy) March 4, 2014

In related news, I’m blasting “Let It Go” on repeat. — Jennette McCurdy (@jennettemccurdy) March 4, 2014

While we don’t know who that one person was, but according to Andre, it wasn’t him. “For all the speculations about leaking anything, I have nothing to do with it. I’m focused on basketball. Thank you,” he tweeted on March 3.

Jennette, You’re Not Alone

While it sucks for Jennette that the pics leaked — one of her holding the camera/phone over her, showing off a black lace bra; one in a pink bandeau; and one of her full body in a matching bra and underwear set in a very sexual position — at least she’s not alone.

Disney star Dylan Sprouse tweeted at Jennette after the pics leaked, writing “it happens.” Well, if you’re Dylan it does! Pics of him completely naked hit the web on Dec. 22, and he just made a joke of the whole thing!

Maybe she should too? Let us know what you think, HollywoodLifers!

— Emily Longeretta

