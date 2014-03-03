Joe Piscopo: ‘SNL’ Legend Joins AM 970 The Answer

Courtesy Photo

People in the New York City area, your mornings are about to get A LOT funnier. The man who legendarily spoofed Frank Sinatra is heading to the airwaves, joining AM 970 The Answer for the morning drive.

Here’s a little math for you: Saturday Night Live legend plus morning radio equals comedy gold. Joe Piscopo, who starred on SNL from 1980-84, is joining AM 970 The Answer and leading their morning drive broadcast from 6-9 every morning with “Piscopo in the Morning,” effective immediately.

Joe Piscopo Joins AM 970 The Answer

Joe has been on The Answer’s morning drive show since Jan. 3, but now he will join as a host along with morning show producer Frank Morano and newsman Al Gatullo.

“One of the best things I get to do in this job is find talented people who have accomplished something on one stage and are ready to take on another one,” Salem Communications VP Director of Spoken Word Format Phil Boyce said. “Joe is extremely talented on the radio, bringing a level of entertainment to mix with the information that you seldom get to hear. This is a very connected morning show in the nation’s top market.”

Joe is best known for carrying Saturday Night Live through the ’80s along with Eddie Murphy. Some of his famous bits include his biting sports commentary on “Weekend Update” and of course his impersonation of Frank Sinatra. Joe also starred in movies like Wise Guys, and he had his own HBO comedy special.

The SNL legend looks forward to taking the radio industry by storm. “I remain a dedicated student of the most intimate medium, radio. And with legendary broadcast giants like GM Jerry Crowley and current day guru of all radio personalities past and present, Phil Boyce, this is the positively perfect storm of talk radio,” Joe said. “I honestly believe that this is not only the reinvention, renaissance and revitalization of AM radio, (not to mention a totally new and exciting journey of my career) but the best thing to happen to NY radio since David Sarnoff.”

Gotta love that confidence! At least you might be excited to wake up in the morning for once, right? “Piscopo in the Morning” airs from 6-9 a.m. ET on weekday mornings on AM 970 The Answer.

— Andrew Gruttadaro

