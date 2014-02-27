Robin Thicke’s Heartfelt Plea To Paula Patton: ‘I’m Trying To Get Her Back’

Getty

Robin isn’t ready to give up on his marriage just yet! The ‘Blurred Lines’ singer revealed in a new interview that he is begging his beautiful wife, Paula Patton, to take him back. Watch the heartbreaking video right here!

Is there still a chance for Robin Thicke and his high school sweetheart Paula Patton? When the longtime loves first announced their split, they said it was mutual, but Robin confessed on Feb. 27 that he’s desperate to win back Paula’s heart!

Paula Patton & Robin Thicke Back Together Soon? — His Heartbreaking Plea

Robin stepped out in Washington, D.C., for the first time since he announced his separation from Paula. And while he was smiling on the outside, we think it’s safe to say that he’s hurting deep down.

When a TMZ photographer approached Robin at a D.C. airport and asked how he was doing after splitting from Paula, Robin, 36, candidly replied, “You know, just trying to get her back, man.”

Aww! Poor Robin. We know he hasn’t been on his best behavior lately, but we hope Paula will give him a second chance — if only for their 3-year-old son Julian‘s sake.

Robin Thicke Changing His Ways To Win Back Paula Patton

After displaying some questionable behavior in the past — grinding up on Miley Cyrus, grabbing a model’s butt, and partying with beautiful women — Robin is determined to change his wild ways and win Paula back. Robin’s tour resumed on Feb. 27 in Washington, D.C. but he will not be partying after his concert like he usually does, according to a new report from TMZ.

The report goes on to claim that this is Robin’s attempt to prove to Paula that he can be a good husband and that he is dedicated to Paula and to saving their marriage.

This new info comes on the heels of a report claiming that Robin canceled his Feb. 21 concert in Atlanta, Georgia in order to jump on a plane to Vancouver, Canada to beg Paula to change her mind after she told him over the phone that she was calling it quits.

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Are Robin’s gestures too little, too late? Or should Paula give in and take him back? Be sure to vote and comment below!

